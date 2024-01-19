I'm needing to get some ceiling speakers for my Eves (need to buy today), and am undecided between these two.



https://cerwinvega.com/6-5-2-way-xed-marine-grade-coaxial-speakers-set-white-xm65w.html



Specs here as I can't copy from website

https://photos.app.goo.gl/vMywQywQnCjstvvGA





https://www.burnsco.co.nz/fusion-el-marine-speaker-6-5

https://photos.app.goo.gl/x5RB7ejVym5PQBzx5





I was keen on the fusion until I saw only 20w RMS. I know RMS isn't everything, but I am a little concerned they won't be loud enough (although mostly for background music, would be nice to be able to turn it up a little if need be)



At twice the price are the fusions that much better? I don't mind paying it if it's a better quality/sounding/clarity speaker.

Difficult to find a lot of reviews on them so hoping people on here would be able to give some advice.



Many thanks









