johno1234:

Hi all, I have a real problem with locating the main lounge TV. Due to the room design and placement of windows, there are few good locations for the TV. The obvious place is wall mount above the fireplace but that looks really difficult due to the decorative stonework there (below).

The first problem is attaching the backet to the uneven stone and getting a drill through it and not shattering it. The stone is only about 10mm thick. The second problem is getting power to it. The stone is on the wall behind it too.

I wonder about suspending the TV on steel cables from the ceiling, like a pendant light, and running the power cable down one of the cables. I think I can get power into the ceiling with less difficulty than into wall. For the TV to hang vertically The attachment point of the cable will have to be in the vertical centre of mass of the TV and bracket which probably means the bracket will have to be an upside down L shape with the attachment over the TV itself.

Googling around I find nothing. Has this been done?

The cables and anchors would need to support about 20kg each which in itself is not that hard... but is this an earthquake hazard?

Any recommendations, GZ experts?