ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)TV mounting conundrum
johno1234

1458 posts

Uber Geek


#311765 13-Feb-2024 08:34
Hi all, I have a real problem with locating the main lounge TV. Due to the room design and placement of windows, there are few good locations for the TV. The obvious place is wall mount above the fireplace but that looks really difficult due to the decorative stonework there (below).

 

The first problem is attaching the backet to the uneven stone and getting a drill through it and not shattering it. The stone is only about 10mm thick. The second problem is getting power to it. The stone is on the wall behind it too.

 

I wonder about suspending the TV on steel cables from the ceiling, like a pendant light, and running the power cable down one of the cables. I think I can get power into the ceiling with less difficulty than into wall. For the TV to hang vertically The attachment point of the cable will have to be in the vertical centre of mass of the TV and bracket which probably means the bracket will have to be an upside down L shape with the attachment over the TV itself. 

 

Googling around I find nothing. Has this been done?

 

The cables and anchors would need to support about 20kg each which in itself is not that hard... but is this an earthquake hazard?

 

Any recommendations, GZ experts?

 

MadEngineer
3603 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3194497 13-Feb-2024 08:41
That's a beautiful room to be destroying the aesthetics of with a TV. Do you have a family room that's more suited? What about getting a small white table to place a small (42 inch) TV on? Can you draw a rough floor plan of that room?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
CYaBro
4139 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3194498 13-Feb-2024 08:42
Personally, I wouldn't put a TV above a fireplace, especially an open one like that.
Just look at the soot on the stone.
You'd have to mount it too high up, to stop it getting damaged by heat and soot that it wouldn't be at the right height for watching while sitting.

 

And hanging it down from the ceiling isn't going to look great and I doubt you'd find a bracket that would hang the TV low enough to be comfortable to watch while sitting either.

 

 

nzkc
1308 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194523 13-Feb-2024 09:11
You've only shown us two walls here. What about the one behind and to the right of the photo? Can we see another angle?

Or are you dead set on it having to be in this "corner"?

From what you've shown thus far, my preference would be on a cabinet against the window. Probably not a popular opinion. I absolutely hate TVs above fireplaces personally. They're often too high and I'd always be concerned about heat damage.



johno1234

1458 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194524 13-Feb-2024 09:13
Good comments thanks gents.

 

@MadEngineer the room is open plan to the kitchen/dining area and the only other available wall is diagonally opposite the fireplace but that's where the dining table will be. The rest is mostly glass. We no longer have a second lounge as it is going to be converted into a master bedroom/ensuite. Too many kids refusing to leave home!

 

@CYaBro Oh, I should have mentioned - there's no plan to actually use the fireplace. That image is a photoshopped fire from the real estate listing! The fireplace is now decorated with giant pinecones and we'll block odd the flue.

 

I am thinking about a ceiling pole mount like this:

 

https://suremount.co.nz/product/37-75-ceiling-tv-mount-splb-ce946-01s/?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAoKeuBhCoARIsAB4Wxtctfdpl2PGCtUlN8RxfZM18Rduy2c7mRv7kxnJeXVe3PTHU1qLbwn0aAsr-EALw_wcB

 

I know, I know, not beautiful. But I must have a TV and it needs to be 55" min due to the size of the room.

 

The other issue is power and I think it will gave to be a small white duct up the wall corner from the power point. The TV source will be Apple TV mounted to the back of the TV so needs power too. 

wellygary
7472 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194526 13-Feb-2024 09:20
What are the dimensions of the gap between the fireplace and the windows?

 

If its around 700mm you could slap one of these on the wall to hang it off 

 

https://suremount.co.nz/product/42-80-full-motion-tv-mount-scl05xl/

 

 

Although the images look like real estate photos shot with a "horizontal enhancing" lens, meaning its probably to narrow

 

 

 

Another option is to look at putting it on a floor stand in the corner , or get a funky "frame" TV and make it a feature 

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/av-accessories/tv-mounts-and-stands/one-for-all-tripod-universal-tv-stand-oak-silvery-grey.html

 

 

 

 

 

trig42
5623 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3194527 13-Feb-2024 09:21
If the fire is being deleted anyway, can you get inside that cavity when you remove the flue?

 

I think you'll be able to drill though the stone and put some anchors in, and you should be able to get power in from behind if you are removing the flue as well.

 

Even if you cut out some of the stone to put a recessed AV box in - the Bracket and TV will cover it anyway.

Eva888
1850 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3194529 13-Feb-2024 09:23
No expert but difficult to place without ruining the look of an attractive feature wall. I'd be concerned with heat rising above the fireplace as you can already see the smoke stains. To have it up higher means you are leaning back and looking up, so not comfortable from the distance of the chairs. 

 

Personally I would be putting the seating under the window and adding a light weight wall unit/divider directly opposite the window roughly where that side table now stands to hold the TV and a few books and nicknacks. It would define and separate the area you walk through from the hall but you would still see above it and be able to walk around it. 

 

There are ceiling brackets available as we were looking at them when having placement problems, but decided nah…ugly and had to be too high and was very commercial looking. 



johno1234

1458 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194530 13-Feb-2024 09:25
Hi guys, here's the floor plan:

 

The left side is all glass. The available wall spaces are at the dining area or the fireplace or left bottom but the latter is too small for a 55" TV and would be the wrong viewing angle. Currently the TV is sitting on a cabinet there facing right and obstructing the view through the glass to the outdoor living area.

 

 

 

Eva888
1850 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3194531 13-Feb-2024 09:28
With no working fireplace, then why not put it on the hearth in front of the fireplace problem solved.

Kim587
122 posts

Master Geek


  #3194534 13-Feb-2024 09:42
Just my $0.02, I tend to agree with Eva, might be a case where mounting the TV is creating more problems than it solves? Find a nice cabinet that complements the stonework, sit the TV on top, and you're away. Some TVs have cable management routing through the stand so you can still get that clean look. 

Loismustdye
892 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3194538 13-Feb-2024 09:57
My brothers first house had a similar issue.
What he did (and they didnt use the fireplace so had it sealed off at the top to prevent leaks) was mounted the tv to the wall above the chimney (at a usable height as the gas fireplace was removed and sealed off), ran cabling to the tv through the old chimney and converted the fireplace itself to a small cabinet by building some shelves and lining it with dresses timber where he housed the sky box, stereo etc. It looked very tidy and kept the aesthetic of the chimney without costing a fortune.
Should be able to be done using quality masonry bits to drill through to the framing behind

CYaBro
4139 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3194546 13-Feb-2024 10:15
johno1234:

 

I am thinking about a ceiling pole mount like this:

 

https://suremount.co.nz/product/37-75-ceiling-tv-mount-splb-ce946-01s/?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAoKeuBhCoARIsAB4Wxtctfdpl2PGCtUlN8RxfZM18Rduy2c7mRv7kxnJeXVe3PTHU1qLbwn0aAsr-EALw_wcB

 

I know, I know, not beautiful. But I must have a TV and it needs to be 55" min due to the size of the room.

 

The other issue is power and I think it will gave to be a small white duct up the wall corner from the power point. The TV source will be Apple TV mounted to the back of the TV so needs power too. 

 

 

FYI you can get the bracket much cheaper from PB Tech:

 

Buy the Brateck PLB-CE946-01S 37-70" Ceiling Mount Bracket Adjustable 560... ( PLB-CE946-01S ) online - PBTech.co.nz

Lias
5338 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194553 13-Feb-2024 10:36
If it were me I'd rip out the entire fireplace, stone, hearth etc and reclaim that wall and a solid chunk of floor realestate too. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

johno1234

1458 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194554 13-Feb-2024 10:38
Lias:

 

If it were me I'd rip out the entire fireplace, stone, hearth etc and reclaim that wall and a solid chunk of floor realestate too. 

 

 

Hmmm, I have limited funds and competing priorities though.

 

 

johno1234

1458 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194555 13-Feb-2024 10:39
CYaBro:

 

bracket much cheaper from PB Tech:

 

Buy the Brateck PLB-CE946-01S 37-70" Ceiling Mount Bracket Adjustable 560... ( PLB-CE946-01S ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

 

Wow - thanks for spotting that!

