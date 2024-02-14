Technofreak

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
No Audio from Blue Ray Player
#311784 14-Feb-2024 17:16
I have a Panasonic DP-UB820 connected to a Yamaha RX-V6A which in turn feeds a Samsung S90C.

 

This set up is quite new. Yesterday I bought some new HDMI cables to tidy up the installation. Specifically, Cruxtec 1m HDMI 2.1 Cable - 48Gbps , Full Ultra HD ( 8K/60Hz & 4K/120Hz ) and J5create HDMI 2.1 Certified 2M Premium UltraHD 8K 60Hz 4K 120hz HDMI Cable.  I had been using some longer lower quality HDMI cables when I set it up initially.

 

The DP-UB820 is connected from its HDMI Video Out (Video/Audio) port to the HDMI 1 port on the RX-V6A. The RX-V6A is connected via the HDMI Out (eARC/ARC) port to the HDMI in eARC port on the S90C.

 

Up until yesterday when I played a DVD on the DP-UB820 the audio played through the stereo speakers as would be expected. Since I put the new cables in I no longer get any audio from either the stereo speakers or the TV speakers when I play a DVD.

 

Audio works properly when watching the TV. 

 

If I connect an HDMI cable between the Audio Out port of the DP-UB820 and HDMI 2 on the RX-V6A and select that HDMI port as the input on the RX-V6A I get audio out of the speakers. I can get audio but no video or video but no audio by selecting one or other of the HDMI ports on the RX-V6A.

 

I have tried connecting the DP-UB820 directly to the TV an selecting it as a source on the TV. When I do this I get audio from the stereo just like I expected to get when the DP-UB820 was connected via the RX-V6A. This audio is via ARC. So the DP-UB820 can output audio on the HDMI Video Out (Video/Audio) port.

 

I have tried multiple settings options to no avail. I've also tried various combinations with the cables to validate their integrity.

 

It seems that there is some interaction between the DP-UB820 and the RX-V6A when the RX-V6A is used to connect the DP-UB820 to the TV that is shutting down the audio on the DP-UB820's HDMI Video Out (Video/Audio).

 

Any ideas?

 

Thanks




 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

  #3195434 15-Feb-2024 10:01
Problem solved.

 

I decided to enable another HDMI input (HDMI 3) on the RX-V6A and try that. The audio worked just I had expected it to on the other HDMI port (HDMI 1).

 

I went digging and found that in the OPTIONS settings for Audio In were different for both ports. HDMI 3 showed HDMI 3 whereas HDMI 1 showed HDMI 2.

 

Thinking back I had been playing around with different input options on the RX-V6A to have a CD Input as well as the Blue Ray Input using the AUDIO OUT HDMI port on the DP-UB820 for the CD input and I possibly set the Audio In setting on HDMI 1 to HDMI 2 which was the port I used for the CD.

 

So many menus, so many settings and Owners Manuals that only partially describe what each setting does or when it should be used.




 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

