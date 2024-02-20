I've a question about speech recognition. When new it seemed you could press the white button on the remote, say something, the TV would repeat it, and You Tube would present what you asked for. A light came on while you spoke.

But now it seems very intermittent and often the light won't go out, and the TV shows a message "Try Saying...."

You muck about repeating yourself and eventually it kicks in.

I rang Sony 0800 but they were pretty useless and said to hold the button down while speaking, which we've never done. Nor did it make any difference.

Has anyone else had this problem? Did you resolve it ?