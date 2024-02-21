What do you guys recommend?

The wife wants to do an outdoor movie night for the eldest birthday coming up mid march and said I must get a projector. Now i can go out and good a $200 cheapi but what I am considering though is to get something more decent and use it in our lounge, move our TV and have a more open lounge area.

Ideally something with around 1500+ lumens to allow for decent day time viewing.

Sound quality not much of an issue as long as it had Bluetooth as I can connect our soundbar to it.

Ideally with some smart features like intelligent alignment, auto focus, keystone correction, onboard android auto etc.

2k native resolution would be great.

any recommendations?