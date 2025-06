I dont know what apps you are trying to get working, but just as a left field suggestion...

Have you considered trying an Amazon Fire TV stick for the 'smarts' of the TV?

They aren't on special at the moment, but regularly have pretty substantial discounts. (If your people are in Canada it looks like they are about $50 CAD)

I bought a Chromecast with Google TV a couple of years back and it nearly drove me crazy in the same way your Sony is driving you crazy. They are essentailly 99% the same thing.

I watch a couple of 'non NZ' services and had the same sort of problems trying to get the correct versions of the apps from various sites.

If you ever manage to get working sideloaded apps installed - they probably wont ever update either and at some point will break again.

You of course know that Google Play Store wont let you access 'other' region apps.

The advantage with the Amazon Fire TV stick is that it does let you change your region, you can then download the desired app(s) and switch to another region, download those apps etc etc and switch back to your home region. Once the apps are installed they keep themselves up to date. If you need a geo-unblocker for actual content that is a separate issue.

App makers seem to keep the AFTV apps well updated on the AFTV platform as well.

I never have to fiddle about with apps on the Fire TV stick - It just works.