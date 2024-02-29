I've come across several conversations about how to connect the Google Chromecast to Veon TV, particularly with regards to the volume control feature. As a result, I've decided to create this thread to assist anyone who has experienced the same problem and provide solutions on how to fix it.

Firstly, you need to go to the Settings menu of your Chromecast. Then, click on 'Remote & Accessories' and update the Chromecast remote. After that, click on 'Set up remote buttons', select 'Volume Control' and choose 'Chromecast' instead of 'Auto (CEC)'.

This will allow you to use the Veon brand with your Chromecast.

I hope this helps you out.

Let me know if you have any more questions or need further assistance.











