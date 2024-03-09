Hi there

A few months ago one we lost audio from the HDMI input from our TV, no matter which device is plugged in, or whether it’s using the built-in TV speakers or from the soundbar via ARC, so it appears to be a TV problem not what’s plugged into it nor the cables (as the devices and cables work fine on all the other ports).



The TV is a Panasonic TH55JZ980Z, less than two years old. Audio works fine from any of the other ports, and my son says he has occasionally had audio from this otherwise dodgy port (HDMI 1), so it may well be intermittent.



Any ideas as to what could be behind this problem and what I can do to diagnose and ideally fix it? We do need all ports and I’d rather not have to switch to an HDMI switch if I can avoid it; if no solution, I guess I can try a fix under the CGA.



TIA for any ideas.