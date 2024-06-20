Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)
Sourcing a Genuine Samsung TV remote
Yetti92

#315182 20-Jun-2024 08:49
I'm having a bit of trouble trying to locate a Genuine Samsung TV remote for my Neo QLED QN90B TV. It came with a Solarcell remote (I don't really care about the solar bit although it's nice to have) but unfortunately, my 2-year-old daughter likes to play with and hide remotes and after months of searching inside and out we couldn't locate it. We ordered some generic remotes that were look-alike non-genuine Samsung remotes but after buying 2 of them in the past 6 months they do not seem to last or have full functionality. I have contacted Samsung via the support chat and they were not that helpful and couldn't direct me to a supplier in NZ for some reason.

 

 

 

Is it even possible to get an original Samsung remote aftermarket?

Andib
  #3251033 20-Jun-2024 08:56
Take a look here:

 

https://samsungnzparts.co.nz/index.php?route=product/category&path=5_75

 

 

 

I sourced a replacement for our frame from here.



bagheera
  #3251035 20-Jun-2024 09:00
have used these https://www.tvremotes.com.au/ in that pass after the dog eat the remote

 

 

 

edit

 

https://www.tvremotes.com.au/BN59-01385B-Genuine-Original-SAMSUNG-SMART-TV-ONE-SolarCell-Remote-Control-RMCSPB1EP1-BN5901385B

Wakrak
  #3251049 20-Jun-2024 09:26
Samsung NZ TV Smart Remote 2022 - BN59-01386B (appliancespares.nz) $105ish delivered
REMOCON-ECO (samsungnzparts.co.nz) $115 delivered



evilonenz
  #3251068 20-Jun-2024 09:56
Just last week I had to order a replacement remote for our Samsung TV, as my son decided the existing remote needed to take a swim in the kitchen sink. I used Steve's Appliance Spares, zero complaints, very fast and efficient.

 

Looks like they may have what you need? Samsung Genuine Smart TV Remote Control - BN59-01385B




Yetti92

  #3253001 25-Jun-2024 12:46
Thanks, everyone, for the help, I sourced a Samsung remote from Steve Appliances, and it works great. Geekzone helps again...😊

