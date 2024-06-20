I'm having a bit of trouble trying to locate a Genuine Samsung TV remote for my Neo QLED QN90B TV. It came with a Solarcell remote (I don't really care about the solar bit although it's nice to have) but unfortunately, my 2-year-old daughter likes to play with and hide remotes and after months of searching inside and out we couldn't locate it. We ordered some generic remotes that were look-alike non-genuine Samsung remotes but after buying 2 of them in the past 6 months they do not seem to last or have full functionality. I have contacted Samsung via the support chat and they were not that helpful and couldn't direct me to a supplier in NZ for some reason.
Is it even possible to get an original Samsung remote aftermarket?