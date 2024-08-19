Hi all,
I feel like this is probably a stupid question, but I'm stumped.
We have just moved into a place that has a smart systems system throughout the house, I have got the internet side of things sorted out thanks to some help from another geekzone post, now I need help with the TV aerial side of things!
In the smart systems cabinet there is an aerial splitter which sends the signal out to 4 ports throughout the house, the thing is each port in the wall has a threaded connection which my normal aerial cable will not slide onto.
I am wondering is there an adaptor I need to buy or do I need to buy a new cable?