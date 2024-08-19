Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Smart systems TV aerial conection
David321

474 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315822 19-Aug-2024 19:10


Hi all,

I feel like this is probably a stupid question, but I'm stumped.

We have just moved into a place that has a smart systems system throughout the house, I have got the internet side of things sorted out thanks to some help from another geekzone post, now I need help with the TV aerial side of things!

In the smart systems cabinet there is an aerial splitter which sends the signal out to 4 ports throughout the house, the thing is each port in the wall has a threaded connection which my normal aerial cable will not slide onto.

I am wondering is there an adaptor I need to buy or do I need to buy a new cable?




_David_

rscole86
4958 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3273584 19-Aug-2024 19:24


You need f-type to belling lee (sometimes called pal)

 
 
 
 

tweake
2297 posts

Uber Geek


  #3273585 19-Aug-2024 19:46


is it aerial or satellite?

 

it should be F (whats in your wall plate) for sat and belling lee for aerial (the lead). but sparkies will use any old crap for anything.

David321

474 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3273586 19-Aug-2024 19:52


rscole86: You need f-type to belling lee (sometimes called pal)


Thanks for that, is that an adaptor or a lead?

Any idea where I could buy one? I live in Rolleston but may have to get one shipped to me obviously.




_David_



rscole86
4958 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3273587 19-Aug-2024 19:55


Both, you could get an adapter, or lead to use Ruth your existing lead, or a new one to go direct from wall to device.

What are you plugging the other end into?

PbTech, Noel Leeming, The Warehouse all sell this stuff. You need to know what you want first as they may not all do the exact one you want, or length.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2835 posts

Uber Geek


  #3273590 19-Aug-2024 20:02


tweake:

 

it should be F (whats in your wall plate) for sat and belling lee for aerial (the lead). but sparkies will use any old crap for anything.

 

 

Splitters (excluding the hard-wired kind) and other components in the system will most likely have F-type connectors.

 

We use F-type everywhere and only the connections to the televisions (or HDHomeRun tuners in our case) use Belling-Lee, because the latter are inferior in every way.

tweake
2297 posts

Uber Geek


  #3273609 19-Aug-2024 20:36


SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

tweake:

 

it should be F (whats in your wall plate) for sat and belling lee for aerial (the lead). but sparkies will use any old crap for anything.

 

 

Splitters (excluding the hard-wired kind) and other components in the system will most likely have F-type connectors.

 

We use F-type everywhere and only the connections to the televisions (or HDHomeRun tuners in our case) use Belling-Lee, because the latter are inferior in every way.

 

yes, F connectors are used everywhere but i was talking about wall plates. BL is used on the non sat so its easy to tell the two systems apart. 

 

there was actually a screw up by pdl i think it was who printed tv of the f wall plate modules instead of sat (not long after sky came out on sat) that kinda got the ball rolling in the wrong direction. 

