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ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Thoughts on Hisense 75" ULED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV - 75U7NNZ
DeepBlueSky

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#316085 15-Sep-2024 16:08
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HI Team,

 

My trusty Samsung ks8000 is starting to die after 8 years of intense use. I getting a white area or two popping up at the bottom of the screen they look like mass corona ejections from the sun and only show when bright / white is broadcast.

 

So I have been looking at options for a replacement and came across the Hisense its been review well overseas as in USA. They say the 75inch uses ADS (advanced Super Dimension Switch) panels a type of IPS panel so it is much better at handling off angel viewing.

 

So has anyone seen one would this be a great buy it has a 3 year manufacturer warranty in NZ.

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/hisense-75-u7nnz-uled-mini-led-4k-smart-tv-2024 

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Handle9
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  #3282374 15-Sep-2024 17:18
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Hisense have US only models and rest of the world models. The US models use Google TV while the ROW use their proprietary Vidaa OS so you need to be very careful comparing US models with ROW models. You really need to read the specs carefully and look for UK reviews.

I have a QLED model (U7H) as a secondary TV and it’s excellent for the money. YMMV of course. I don’t use the smart features, an Apple TV handles that. I’d buy another Hisense again.



DeepBlueSky

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  #3282398 15-Sep-2024 19:28
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Thanks for the heads up Handle9 , curious the keep the same model number. Looking at international reviews I found the TCL 75" C755 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV 2024 https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/tcl-75-c755-4k-qd-mini-led-google-tv-2024/N228609.html?gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI1tHev6zEiAMV9l4PAh3q2g4NEAQYASABEgLn6fD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds this maybe a better option I’m going to do some more research. But I have seen reviews showing the TCL pulls more detail so maybe a better engine for image processing

Handle9
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  #3282399 15-Sep-2024 19:32
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TCL are the same as Hisense in that they don't sell the same models in the US as the ROW. They don't have the model number confusion though.



Wakrak
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  #3282401 15-Sep-2024 20:17
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Only decent OzB post I could find 

 

Hisense 65U7NAU 65" Mini LED 4K Smart TV $1280 + Delivery ($0 to Select Cities/ SYD C&C/ in-Store) @ Appliance Central - OzBargain

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