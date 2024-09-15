HI Team,

My trusty Samsung ks8000 is starting to die after 8 years of intense use. I getting a white area or two popping up at the bottom of the screen they look like mass corona ejections from the sun and only show when bright / white is broadcast.

So I have been looking at options for a replacement and came across the Hisense its been review well overseas as in USA. They say the 75inch uses ADS (advanced Super Dimension Switch) panels a type of IPS panel so it is much better at handling off angel viewing.

So has anyone seen one would this be a great buy it has a 3 year manufacturer warranty in NZ.

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/hisense-75-u7nnz-uled-mini-led-4k-smart-tv-2024