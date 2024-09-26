Currently have a Denon AVR2300W home theatre receiver driving 3 monitor bronze speakers L Centre & R. Never had rear speakers as couldn't run cables to rear without pulling up carpet.

Use it mainly for watching TV through Apple TV 4k and playing music (Spotify and soundcloud) during the day. Have a sub but kept getting a bass flutter when not in use so its gathering dust in the garage but we don't notice any bass missing from the current set up.

Getting new carpet shortly so have the opportunity to run a couple of speaker cables to behind the sofa and install rear bookshelf speakers

Alternatively I am considering scrapping the bulky home theatre and buying the Samsung Q990D which is 8 years newer and has atmos and wireless rears.

Budgetwise:

The samsung is reduced to $1700 at the moment, I have some true rewards $$ that could contribute to bring the real $ cost down a bit further and the soundbar has great reviews on RTINGS.

Some decent speaker wire and a couple of good rear speakers could end up costing me more than $1000.

My living room is large open plan with a raked ceiling. Layout below. Could only find old real estate photos and have superimposed my TV set up onto the photo and drawn the sofa location. (Photoshoppers look away)

As my room isn't an ideal shape. Interested to hear from any Geekzoners who have made the jump to soundbars or have odd shaped rooms. Is it worth changing to the samsung?