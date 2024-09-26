Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Keep Denon AVR2300W set up or change to Samsung Q990D sound bar
mortonman

265 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#316223 26-Sep-2024 14:57
Send private message

Currently have a Denon AVR2300W home theatre receiver driving 3 monitor bronze speakers L Centre & R.  Never had rear speakers as couldn't run cables to rear without pulling up carpet. 

 

Use it mainly for watching TV through Apple TV 4k and playing music (Spotify and soundcloud) during the day. Have a sub but kept getting a bass flutter when not in use so its gathering dust in the garage but we don't notice any bass missing from the current set up. 

 

Getting new carpet shortly so have the opportunity to run a couple of speaker cables to behind the sofa and install rear bookshelf speakers

 

Alternatively I am considering scrapping the bulky home theatre and buying the Samsung Q990D which is 8 years newer and has atmos and wireless rears.

 

Budgetwise:

 

The samsung is reduced to $1700 at the moment, I have some true rewards $$ that could contribute to bring the real $ cost down a bit further and the soundbar has great reviews on RTINGS. 

 

Some decent speaker wire and a couple of good rear speakers could end up costing me more than $1000. 

 

 

 

My living room is large open plan with a raked ceiling. Layout below. Could only find old real estate photos and have superimposed my TV set up onto the photo and drawn the sofa location. (Photoshoppers look away)

 

As my room isn't an ideal shape. Interested to hear from any Geekzoners who have made the jump to soundbars or have odd shaped rooms. Is it worth changing to the samsung?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
nitro
599 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3286667 26-Sep-2024 15:13
Send private message

i'd run the cables to the rear when the carpet gets done. as good as soundbars have gotten in the last couple of years, they're not quite the same as discrete speakers. the raked ceiling might also impact how effectively they can bounce sound off of it.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
jonathan18
7398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3286721 26-Sep-2024 16:12
Send private message

Coincidentally it was only earlier this week I crawled under the house to finally pull out the rear speaker cables that have been lying dormant for the past year+ since moving from a receiver-based setup to the predecessor of that Samsung soundbar!

 

Our room's a bit more 'standard' than yours, though does open up into the dining room on one of the side walls with a double-sized opening (and no doors), plus a 3m ceiling height. As a result (I'm assuming) Atmos is somewhat underwhelming, but I don't regret the move at all. The soundstage (horizontally) for music isn't massive, but is totally adequate. Sound for movies/TV is excellent, and it's an astoundingly powerful system (the sub is very loud and on the unsubtle side, so given your comments you'll no doubt want to turn it down!). Defintely appreciate the rear speakers, and personally I'd not have looked at a system without them.

 

I used to be a real critic of soundbars, and while I do have a second set-up with full receiver and wall-mounted speakers there may even come a day when I can give up that! But I really do believe the more expensive soundbars have come a long way in the past 3-4 years, and now the compromises are generally acceptable. Personally, I'd suggest going for it as I doubt you'll regret the decision.

 

Oh, if you're looking for rear speaker stands: I found it impossible to find anything of decent quality in NZ and so bought the following off Amazon (can't recall if Aus or US); I have two sisters with the same soundbar who also went for these stands, one having bought them to replace the classic saggy cheap ones that you can buy here. https://www.amazon.com/Mounting-Dream-Bookshelf-Universal-Satellite/dp/B07PXWXSRY/

ARIKIP
233 posts

Master Geek


  #3286728 26-Sep-2024 17:13
Send private message

Your existing setup is still good and has one advantage the Samsung bar doesnt have and thats Multiple HDMI inputs. So its future proofed for multiple devices. Your receiver still supports Atmos/DTS-X and up to 4K60 which is all you need as a Video watcher. It will probably do better for 2 channel audio as well.

 

Looking at the Samsung,yeah its a really good soundbar. I have one from about 3 generations before the current 990D and going by that one this new one would be excellent. Main advantage...nice...clean and tidy setup in the lounge. The rears are wireless but still need power so theres that. Sound wise for movies...you will be surprised. I was a soundbar naysayer but changed my mind when i set one up at my house. I still have a similar vintage Atmos receiver as your Denon and it still has pride of place in my main setup.

 

With the addition of rear speakers and a sub you would probably beat what the Samsung does...bar Atmos as you dont have any atmos speakers. But it will be close. Music wise though that Denon/Monitor audio combo should handily beat the samsung.    

 

So there you have it. the cost of rears and fixing the sub? vs the price of the Samsung?

 

   




Sony 77" A80J OLED, Integra 60.7, Panasonic UB820, Toshiba HD-XE1, Apple TV 4K, JBL L100T,JBL 18Ti, JBL L20T, Velodyne HGS15



Stu1
1667 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3286731 26-Sep-2024 17:41
Send private message

I really regret ditching my amp and speakers , for the Bose soundbar . I would stick with the amp option run cables 

Dunnersfella
4079 posts

Uber Geek


  #3287151 27-Sep-2024 21:21
Send private message

The slope of your roof means that bouncy ATMOS style speakers that sound bars utilise will have next to no chance of working how they should / could.

 

If you're not missing the sub in your current setup then I don't see that adding a Samsung sound bar + subwoofer will leave you in a better space.

 

Running cables to dedicated rear speakers would be my pick...

mortonman

265 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3298656 17-Oct-2024 17:35
Send private message

Speaker wire recommendations please. Lots of different sizes available from jaycar and bunnings. 

 

Booked new carpet to be laid in 2 weeks. Estimate I need 12m and 16m runs for the rear speakers. Will initially be running small mission bookshelf speaker from an old (25 yrs) midi system.

 

 

 

Thanks

Stu1
1667 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3298695 17-Oct-2024 20:10
Send private message

I have been using Amazon basics 12 gauge in the garage been great. @dunnersfella is great with advice on audio knows his stuff so be keen to see what he suggests

https://amzn.asia/d/8TStL5z



mortonman

265 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3301971 27-Oct-2024 11:35
Send private message


Laying speaker cable today. Should i run between smoothedge and the skirting or between underlay and skirting? Gut says the latter. Less chance of damage when the carpet edge is pushed down

Changeover
43 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3301989 27-Oct-2024 11:58
Send private message

Yes, between underlay and smoothedge.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright