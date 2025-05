robjg63: Looks like it could be a nice little project.... Just take your time - Find as many videos as you can on opening it up - you often get some good tips on how NOT to break it. Be verrrry careful (remember capacitors can hold high voltage charge for quite a while). In that video above, you just dont go touching the components on the 2 boards in the TV. Worst case - you completely wreck it, learn a bit and waste $50. Best case - you look like a hero, learn a bit and have a fixed TV. PS: Post an update on what you find out - either way - Always interesting to know what happened.

I just finished putting it back together again. Only 2 clips broke off the bezel, but it seems solid enough after reassembly.

I kinda forgot about the capacitors, but thanks for reminding me.

I think I found the part numbers. But I need to search and find out. The 40099A and 40100A seems to be lining up with part numbers I saw earlier today.

BN96-39659A-60A-12

BN96-39659A

BN96-39660A

BN96-40099A

BN96-40100A

BN96-40097A

BN96-40098A

The BN96 part throws me a bit. But I am sure it will be the bold parts (I think they come in pairs). When removing the plastic sheet which covers the backlights, 3 of the little diffusers came loose. When I switched on the TV, I saw 3 distinct spots where they were previously. I could probably have hot-glued it, but it is not worth it if I am going to replace it later.

My phone refuses to print the QR codes (Invalid intent) - whatever that means. So if you or anyone here can scan and tell me what it says, I would be grateful.

And no spare parts after reassembly - that's always a plus - hahaha