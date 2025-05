Any other HZ1000 users on here who can confirm if Netflix is still working on their TV?

All of the other build in Apps are working fine, but Netflix currently goes to a blank screen. I can't find a way to reset just one application, only to factory reset the whole television. Wanted to make sure this is a localised issue before I try that option. No issues on my Laptops or Fire Sticks, so I can only assume it is a TV issue.