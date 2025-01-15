Hi team,
Looking at upgrading the subwoofer.
I've a nice offer on a new SpeakerCraft SDSi-12 but I've never heard of that brand, and neither does it seem has the internet.
Anyone have any experience with these?
They're sold via the hifi only shops like rapallo etc.
Alternatively I have a lead on a SVS PB-1000 too for a similar price.
That's much more well known.
I have average inwall speakers I cut off at 100Hz to protect them, so looking for something to fill the higher bottom end too, but would naturally like the lower rumble for movies. Kinda torn at the moment. Even sealed SVS SB-1000 could be in the zone too.
Any ideas or seen any deals etc?
Warranty is cool but have also been looking at 2nd hand, but price needs to be right for that as no protection comeback.
Cheers,
And yes this reads like half info request/half therapy session...