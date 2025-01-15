SVS is a trusted and reputable brand with far better than average after sales support (chat and email are almost instant) and they are passionate about their product.

I've heard of speakercraft however, not much about them, and the old saying Buy Once Cry Once probably applies.

I have previously owned Monitor Audio Subwoofers and I really rate those, and at the moment there are some absolute steals to be had with Klipch, who I also rate very highly.

I wouldn't touch second hand, you'd never know how they were treated.