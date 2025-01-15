Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Subwoofer decisions - SpeakerCraft? SVS?
Jaxson

#318416 15-Jan-2025 18:31
Hi team,

Looking at upgrading the subwoofer.

I've a nice offer on a new SpeakerCraft SDSi-12 but I've never heard of that brand, and neither does it seem has the internet.
Anyone have any experience with these?

They're sold via the hifi only shops like rapallo etc.

Alternatively I have a lead on a SVS PB-1000 too for a similar price.
That's much more well known.

I have average inwall speakers I cut off at 100Hz to protect them, so looking for something to fill the higher bottom end too, but would naturally like the lower rumble for movies.  Kinda torn at the moment.  Even sealed SVS SB-1000 could be in the zone too.

Any ideas or seen any deals etc?
Warranty is cool but have also been looking at 2nd hand, but price needs to be right for that as no protection comeback.

Cheers,
And yes this reads like half info request/half therapy session...

networkn
Networkn
  #3331923 15-Jan-2025 20:18
SVS is a trusted and reputable brand with far better than average after sales support (chat and email are almost instant) and they are passionate about their product. 

 

I've heard of speakercraft however, not much about them, and the old saying Buy Once Cry Once probably applies. 

 

I have previously owned Monitor Audio Subwoofers and I really rate those, and at the moment there are some absolute steals to be had with Klipch, who I also rate very highly. 

 

I wouldn't touch second hand, you'd never know how they were treated.

 
 
 
 

Tinkerisk
  #3331929 15-Jan-2025 20:34
svs sb-1000 pro




Jaxson

  #3331932 15-Jan-2025 20:35
Tinkerisk:

svs sb-1000 pro



I’m floating around the $1k mark, so looking at the earlier non pro models.



sen8or
  #3332073 16-Jan-2025 08:22
I've got 2 of the SVS subs in my media room, older models than whats sold new now but am very happy with their performance. Room size and dynamics will play an important part in what style to go for (sealed vs ported), sealed "may" offer tighter bass (think better for music) and ported more boomy / rumbly (better for movies). These are ofcourse broad generalisations and there are too many elements that go into a good sub, but its at least a starting point.

 

How big is the space you want the sub for? (my media room is 4.5 * 5.2m, 2 subs is overkill and one may be sufficient, but with movie bass, if its worth doing, its worth over-doing)

jonathan18
  #3332188 16-Jan-2025 10:43
Noting the intended budget is around $1k, then spreading that over two subs is not going to yield great results! Something that can always be added to later, but better to buy one decent sub, surely.

We’ve a single PB2000 in our HT room, and that’s about 6x4 - more than enough for that space. It’s totally acceptable for music (especially since I don’t listen ‘critically’ that much these days) but is awesome for movies - if your prime purpose is for this then I reckon the ported is a better option (especially if looking at the 1000). Feel free to PM me if you’re interested in checking out/having a listen to the sub… (I don’t think anyone does them in PN, yeah? I got ours from Rapallo.)

networkn
Networkn
  #3332197 16-Jan-2025 11:07
You absolutely aren't going to be better off unless it's a huge room with 2 x $500 subs over 1 x $1000 subs. 

 

My SVS 2000 sits in our lounge which is probably 40m2 and at mid levels of volume, will shake the entire downstairs and some of the upstairs pretty heartily. 

billgates
  #3332199 16-Jan-2025 11:08
Another vote for SVS. I have SVS Ultra's setup and SVS PB2000 and entire system sounds amazing. 




Jaxson

  #3332311 16-Jan-2025 12:51
Lounge is 4m x 8m, with a small kitchen 3m x2.5m off one end, L shape styles but not fully open plan.

Overwhelming support for SVS here and ported for a bit of extra punch in the larger space now seems sensible too. PB-1000 I think it will have to be. SB-1000 sealed was an option but think ported better given I can only afford one for the room.

A bit frustrating in some ways to see the price quite a bit more than just a few years, And the now base pro versions obviously upping the price over the original basic models.

Also interesting to see likes of speakercraft options having almost 0 Internet presence. That’s quite an achievement this day and age.

Thanks all for feedback

sen8or
  #3332316 16-Jan-2025 13:12
You can always put it in a corner to bass load the acoustics a bit. Will need to be careful with volume / phase so that it doesn't sound boomy in your seating position. Otherwise, put sub in your seating position and move around the room, where you think it sounds best is where the sub should go (roughly)

Jaxson

  #3332776 17-Jan-2025 15:04
Committed to the PB-1000 today.
Won't arrive until later next week but just wanted to say thanks to those who gave feedback and messaged me.

Cheers and Happy New Year.

networkn
Networkn
  #3332786 17-Jan-2025 15:37
billgates:

 

Another vote for SVS. I have SVS Ultra's setup and SVS PB2000 and entire system sounds amazing. 

 

 

I've heard good things about those Ultras, they are just so massive, it wouldn't fit under my projector screen.

Jaxson

  #3332807 17-Jan-2025 17:05
networkn:

 

they are just so massive, it wouldn't fit under my projector screen.

 

 


I had a line on a larger PB12-NSD option from SVS too, and was quite excited at the output prospect until I got the tape measure out and physically measured/visualised that volume in our lounge.  WAF = 0 on that one.

Now to sell a crappy older yamaha sub and an older xbox one s to part pay for this purchase.

Dunnersfella
  #3333090 18-Jan-2025 23:26
Juat an FYI - Speakercraft is typically marketed as 'custom installers only' around the world... so they can have a product that's not discounted on-line, meaning their clients can't price shop them on Amazon etc.

 

In NZ, the disti has obviously gone down a different path.

Jaxson

  #3334004 21-Jan-2025 09:17
Dunnersfella:

 

Juat an FYI - Speakercraft is typically marketed as 'custom installers only' around the world... so they can have a product that's not discounted on-line, meaning their clients can't price shop them on Amazon etc.

 

In NZ, the disti has obviously gone down a different path.

 



Interesting.  The main concern for me was a complete lack of user feedback/info.
May have been fine but couldn't really find much in the way of reviews etc or end user commentary about them.

