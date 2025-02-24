Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Can Any Panasonic LZ1500/LZ2000 OLED, MZ owners Confirm/Deny eARC DTS/DTSHDMA.. Passthrough?
Plazrael

42 posts

Geek


#318817 24-Feb-2025 05:05
Hey, I was about to upgrade my old Yamaha AVR to a RX-A2A, but then I read that the HDMI inputs are only 24GB/s.

 

I have a 4090 and an LZ1500z OLED with eARC, but I see that despite the eARC format supporting lossless audio passthrough, support for individual formats is optional under the specification, i.e. manufacturers don't have to support DTS even with eARC. 

 

At the moment I am using my onboard VGA HDMI as an audio only output into my receiver, which works fine except for the non existent monitor it creates, but that's tucked off in the corner, no probs.

 

I use my 4090 straight into the TV, and all of my TV stuff, Netflix, TV's media player, DNLA server etc just go through ARC, not eARC as my receiver is too old. 

 

So I use 120hz/10bit/RGB/VRR straight to the TV which is great.

 

For movies etc it's MPC-BE, SVP, madVR bitstreaming surround through the extra HDMI output.

 

But, if I buy the RX-A2A, and the Panasonic doesn't support DTS HDMA pasthrough etc, I'm screwed, as I can't go straight into the receiver and then into the TV due to the lame 24GB/s HDMI inputs, at least not with 120hz/10bit/RGB/VRR.

 

So it would almost be a worthless upgrade, as I'd still have to use my VGA to output audio to the receiver separately, which is one of the main things I'm trying to eliminate.

 

I contacted Panasonic support, but no response yet.

 

I googled for four hours and literally found nothing concrete - Just a whole lot of people contradicting each other.

 

If you have one of these TVs, or are in the industry, could you tell me if the Panasonic OLEDs passthrough DTS through eARC?

 

I have a lot of concerts with DTS HDMA audio especially.

 

Cheers.

razor2000nz
208 posts

Master Geek


  #3346316 24-Feb-2025 12:53
search DTS on this page. 

 

https://www.avforums.com/threads/panasonic-lz1500-tx-65lz1500b-4k-oled-tv-review-comments.2433105/page-10

 

 

 

I have a Lg oled and can confrim they have DTS passthrough - maybe an option?? 

 

sorry thought you were asking about upgrading you tv. 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Plazrael

42 posts

Geek


  #3346318 24-Feb-2025 13:07
razor2000nz:

 

 

 

search DTS on this page. 

 

https://www.avforums.com/threads/panasonic-lz1500-tx-65lz1500b-4k-oled-tv-review-comments.2433105/page-10

 

 

 

I have a Lg oled and can confrim they have DTS passthrough - maybe an option?? 

 

sorry thought you were asking about upgrading you tv. 

 

 

 

 

Yeah, I was digging through that page last night, a couple say it definitely supports DTS and another said Panasonic support told them it didn't.

 

I was hoping someone could say it definitely doesn't work or that they have been happily passing through DTS-HDMA to their receiver no issues.

 

 

Plazrael

42 posts

Geek


  #3346338 24-Feb-2025 14:05
Heard back from Panasonic support, it does support DTS passthrough through eARC, just not decoding through the TV's media player.

 

They said it had been asked a lot, including by reviewers, so I'll post their response here, and hopefully the info won't be as difficult to find for others as it was for me.

 

 

 

 

This question has been asked a few times, and we had a reviewer asking this late last year.
The information I have is that Panasonic TV models do not support the decoding of DTS, DTS-HD (DTS:X) and DTS-HD Master Audio (DTS-HD MA).
From 2021 Panasonic MHS (including the LZ1500Z) models added HDMI eARC and also added support for pass through of DTS, DTS-HD (DTS:X) and DTS-HD Master Audio (DTS-HD MA).
The TV would need to be connected by HDMI eARC to a high specification soundbar or amplifier with eARC input and include decoding of the DTS audio codecs.
DTS-HD (DTS:X) and DTS-HD Master Audio (DTS-HD MA) audio formats are normally only used on BD and UHD BD disks, so the TV will only recognise the DTS audio codecs when they are sourced from an HDMI input.

In the case where the Panasonic TV is connected to low end soundbar by HDMI ARC, the EDID data would be passed back to the BD or UHD BD Player to select a different Dolby Digital audio codec on the disk instead of DTS audio.

The TV HDMI audio output should be AUTO or Pass Through for FOS TV models for DTS audio to be sent to the soundbar or amp by HDMI eARC.
If the TV audio output is in Dolby Audio selection the BD and UHD BD player will select a Dolby AC-3 sound track and the output will likely to be AC-3 stereo to the TV and then to the soundbar. If the disk only has DTS audio (extremely unlikely), the BD and UHD BD Player will decode the DTS audio and output PCM 2.0 to the TV.

When the TV is not connected to a soundbar, the BD and UHD BD Player will either select a Dolby Digital track on the disk or decode the DTS audio and output the audio as PCM 2.0 audio to the TV. In this case it will depend on the settings for audio in the BD and UHD BD Player as to what happens.

No streaming or broadcast services used DTS audio so the only instance will be HDMI input of DTS audio to the TV. I hope this helps.

 



Buckchoi
100 posts

Master Geek


  #3346346 24-Feb-2025 14:50
Another option is to get an HDMI eARC Audio Extractor. It would enable you to continue to use your current receiver, without having to run a secondary audio output from your PC.
It takes the eARC audio signal from your TV and converts it to a conventional HDMI signal, and then feeds it to a standard HDMI input on your receiver.

Dunnersfella
4083 posts

Uber Geek


  #3347778 25-Feb-2025 23:26
The Yamaha is 4 years old now and working with manufacturers first attempt at HDMI 2.1...

 

Almost everything that has come to the market in the last 1.5-2 years has offered 40Gbps thru-put.

 

The question is, at the price you're spending, why purchase an amp that's creeping up on half a decade old?

Plazrael

42 posts

Geek


  #3347782 26-Feb-2025 01:54
Dunnersfella:

 

The Yamaha is 4 years old now and working with manufacturers first attempt at HDMI 2.1...

 

Almost everything that has come to the market in the last 1.5-2 years has offered 40Gbps thru-put.

 

The question is, at the price you're spending, why purchase an amp that's creeping up on half a decade old?

 

 

 

 

Well, it's not their first attempt at 2.1, as the one I am getting is the version with the new HDMI boards, to fix issues caused by it basically being a first attempt.
Models from 2022 onward have a different HDMI board, so it's at most just over 2 years old, actually.
Apart from the 40gbs, it has all of the features I need, and If you look at what is available "for the price", this was the best option, considering power output and the quality of the capacitors etc.
If you know of a better option, for the price, please do telI, and provide a link - I don't recall specifying the price I'm paying though, which is $1499.
I'm also familiar with the Yamaha receivers, and have had a good experience.
As I said, if I'm using eARC and not even going into the receiver, the speed of the HDMI inputs is irrelevant, as long as I'm getgetting all the lossless audio formats passed though, it's actually better to have the 4090 going straight into the OLED for a number of reasons.
But please share a link to these receivers that are better for the price and have features the A2A doesn't, for the same price. I certainly couldn't find any in stock, at least not any that don't have low power or multichannel volume issues.
Hope that answers 'The real question' -
It's 2 years old, not "half a decade"
But show us your links then, I'd be interested to see what I missed out on for $1499, just so I know what your talking about.

Dunnersfella
4083 posts

Uber Geek


  #3348787 28-Feb-2025 21:07
sigh

 

Didn't mean to offend you...

 

But over Covid most AVR's saw multiple iterations to their digital boards due to parts shortages which is why you could see larger AVR's from the likes of Yamaha take over 40 minutes to complete a firmware update (the real RX-A models have a 6-stage firmware update process that covers off different parts of the receiver)... and some parts of the update would take 2-3 mins, others... 35 minutes.

 

You'll see the update indicator on the front display show S1, S2, S3, S4... these are different areas of the amp that are updating.

 

Would I consider a minor alteration at component level to an AVR a 'new model'?

 

Nope.

 

It's an iteration on a design, exactly what occurred with the Yamaha RX-V4A, RX-V6A and RX-A2A.

 

It's not a 2 year old design.

 

Want real world proof? Go into the store you're buying from, hook the AVR up to one of their TV's and go through the menu system.

 

 

 

See how long it takes?

 

 

 

My suggestion for the money if you're judging an amp by 'watts'... which you shouldn't, but that's another story.

 

Would be a Onkyo TX-NR1700, 3 x 8K/60 + 4K/120 HDMI inputs and 2 x high speed outputs.

 

But most importantly, you have Dirac built in - which is going to be easily the best option at this price unless you're into Audyssey.

 

It costs about $400 more, but I believe it wins the category due to market discounting.



Plazrael

42 posts

Geek


  #3349206 2-Mar-2025 13:39
Dunnersfella:

 

sigh

 

Didn't mean to offend you...

 

 

Oh really.

 

Honestly, I'm the one who should be saying "Sigh"

 

Look man, the first rule is to stay on topic This was a question about DTS passthrough of OLED TVs.

 

I disagree with everything you have said, I've already bought it and I love it.

 

I'm not here to get sucked into an argument about what receiver is best, and whether a two year old HDMI board is four years old or not.

 

I already increased my budget to get the RX-A2A by $300, and another $400 I simply don't have, and it's a different price range anyway.

 

I'm not obsessed with wattage, in fact I listen at a lower volume than your average joe.

 

Just stay on topic instead of dragging people into arguments about unrelated topics, then posting antagonising, patronising comments like, "sigh" when really you are just trolling.

 

"My Opinions on Receivers are More Important Than Yours Because I've Made a Million Assumptions About You Based on Nothing"

 

Just start your own thread with that title, but none of this has anything to do with my question.

 

You can try some mental gymnastics and say it is, but I was looking for a definite answer about specific OLED models DTS passthrough, and I have the receiver and it works perfectly.

 

Now I'm in a fkn argument with a stranger about something totally unrelated that I couldn't care less about.

 

I'm sure you will passive aggressive replay, "Sorry, I didn't mean", but honestly get lost with your gaslighting.

 

Sigh... Begone Troll, what a waste of fkn time.

 

I'm not looking at this thread again, notifications are off, and question's been answered, and I don't want to read what ever response you craft to try and make me angry.

