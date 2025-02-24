Hey, I was about to upgrade my old Yamaha AVR to a RX-A2A, but then I read that the HDMI inputs are only 24GB/s.

I have a 4090 and an LZ1500z OLED with eARC, but I see that despite the eARC format supporting lossless audio passthrough, support for individual formats is optional under the specification, i.e. manufacturers don't have to support DTS even with eARC.

At the moment I am using my onboard VGA HDMI as an audio only output into my receiver, which works fine except for the non existent monitor it creates, but that's tucked off in the corner, no probs.

I use my 4090 straight into the TV, and all of my TV stuff, Netflix, TV's media player, DNLA server etc just go through ARC, not eARC as my receiver is too old.

So I use 120hz/10bit/RGB/VRR straight to the TV which is great.

For movies etc it's MPC-BE, SVP, madVR bitstreaming surround through the extra HDMI output.

But, if I buy the RX-A2A, and the Panasonic doesn't support DTS HDMA pasthrough etc, I'm screwed, as I can't go straight into the receiver and then into the TV due to the lame 24GB/s HDMI inputs, at least not with 120hz/10bit/RGB/VRR.

So it would almost be a worthless upgrade, as I'd still have to use my VGA to output audio to the receiver separately, which is one of the main things I'm trying to eliminate.

I contacted Panasonic support, but no response yet.

I googled for four hours and literally found nothing concrete - Just a whole lot of people contradicting each other.

If you have one of these TVs, or are in the industry, could you tell me if the Panasonic OLEDs passthrough DTS through eARC?

I have a lot of concerts with DTS HDMA audio especially.

Cheers.