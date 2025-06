toejam316: Don't have much to contribute except to say that Hi-Fidelity and Bluetooth are not compatible concepts.

still a valid statement, but newer codecs such as LDAC and aptX lossless have made significant improvements. i mean OPs source is spotify... from a laptop! and i've no idea what codecs laptops support these days.

so, OP... the AudioEngine B1 might be all you need. a fancier, more flexible (and more expensive!) solution would be the iFi Zen Blue 3.

for spotify from a laptop, a chromecast audio would likely be ample, but they're hard to come by. someone's asking for $350 on tm! i should have hoarded those when they were available.