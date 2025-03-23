Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Buying gaming monitor for occasional use as a tv.
tims

118 posts

Master Geek


#319108 23-Mar-2025 09:56
Send private message

I'm was planning to buy a 32" tv for my caravan and also looking to get a monitor for gaming.  Rather than buy two, can anyone comment on using the monitor as a tv for part time use in my caravan?

 

I have a unused freeview terrestrial tuner I could use for the monitor, so the monitor needs a hdmi input (do they all have this anyway?) and ideally speakers.  

 

From what I've read this seems like it would work but some comments have mentioned that monitor refresh rates are not ideal for tv use - not sure I understand this.

 

Cheers

Create new topic
SpartanVXL
1286 posts

Uber Geek


  #3356451 23-Mar-2025 10:41
Send private message

If you don’t need anything fancy on the tv side then a pc monitor is fine as a simple display. Most have a hdmi input in addition to displayport, but usually only one so consider which model you get if you plan on plugging in a console as well. Refresh rate only matters for the content you are watching not matching the display output. If you get a display that can do at least 120Hz you are fine.

 

Modern displays are a bit fragile so do consider how it will be stored while on the move. You also probably shouldn’t get something like OLED which is susceptible to burn from sunlight if you have windows.



richms
28087 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3356506 23-Mar-2025 12:28
Send private message

Freeview is at 50Hz output because that is what the broadcasters all choose to produce content in. That is optional to support on HDMI devices, so many monitors would freak out and not display it. Not such an issue now as with freesync processing they have to deal with all sorts of refresh rates.




Richard rich.ms

networkn
Networkn
32272 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3356510 23-Mar-2025 13:12
Send private message

I'd be looking to get something like the 34" MSI 1440P OLED and attach an external box for tv functions if you can't live with streaming alone. 

 

Will cover all your needs, albeit at a fairly high price point, but no question in my mind it's worth it. 

 

 



SCUBADOO
191 posts

Master Geek


  #3356512 23-Mar-2025 13:26
Send private message

You will be fine. 10 years plus full-time motorhome travelling.

 

I recently replaced our 27" Samsung monitor with a 32" Samsung "smart" TV.

 

It is only utilised as a monitor coupled to a DishTV A2 4 tuner recorder and Google TV Streamer fed to a Panasonic soundbar.

 

The monitor survived 6 years and the TV for the last 18 months VESA mounted to a swivelling and against the wall lockable mount.

 

No loose parts yet.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright