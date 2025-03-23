I'm was planning to buy a 32" tv for my caravan and also looking to get a monitor for gaming. Rather than buy two, can anyone comment on using the monitor as a tv for part time use in my caravan?

I have a unused freeview terrestrial tuner I could use for the monitor, so the monitor needs a hdmi input (do they all have this anyway?) and ideally speakers.

From what I've read this seems like it would work but some comments have mentioned that monitor refresh rates are not ideal for tv use - not sure I understand this.

Cheers