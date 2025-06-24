Hi all

The Father-in-law is rocking the worlds oldest telly…

Philips 42PF7320G/79. I reckon well past its 20th birthday. It’s got an odd behaviour - grey screen and no audio or video for about 30 minutes or so, then turn it off and turn it on again and it works as well as ever.





It’s a spare bedroom TV so not in any way critical - but keeping it out of landfill and saving a few hundred on a replacement would be good.

Any bright ideas? The manual buttons on the side don’t work any more than the remote (new battery). I gather some of these old panels have a small battery like the CMOS battery in a PC(?).

I’m a little wary taking the back off as presumably some large capacitors in there.



If anyone has a repair manual or some easy troubleshooting ideas please feel free to shout out ;-)

Thanks in advance

b