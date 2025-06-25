Hi, can anyone reccomend the "best place" to source these in NZ?
It's to connect an entry level Yahama to a pair of Whafardales 220. I'm a bit suprised at the prices out there.
Which specs should I look out for?
How long?
jaycar sell speaker wire.
do both ends simply let you use the posts to attach the cable? I.e. the outer of the banana socket should turn tight…so that means you don’t need bananas.
i hate banana plugs… adds more points for maintenance.
i recommend you leave some length to perform regular “cut and re attach”. Exposed Copper does get oxidised…so affects signal.
I ended up adding it to another Amazon au order
https://amzn.asia/d/5FRkUnP
Cool, source the 18 AWG wire so you can make better contact.
Goosey:
Thanks
2m max... would 14 AWG work or overkill?
these products are mostly aimed at 'audiophiles', hence the price.