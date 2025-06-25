Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bi-Wire speaker cable with Banana plugs
KellyP

#320009 25-Jun-2025 16:57
Hi, can anyone reccomend the "best place" to source these in NZ?

 

It's to connect an entry level Yahama to a pair of Whafardales 220. I'm a bit suprised at the prices out there.

 

Which specs should I look out for?

Goosey
  #3387020 25-Jun-2025 17:15
How long?

 

jaycar sell speaker wire.

 

do both ends simply let you use the posts to attach the cable? I.e. the outer of the banana socket should turn tight…so that means you don’t need bananas.

 

i hate banana plugs… adds more points for maintenance.

 

 

 

i recommend you leave some length to perform regular “cut and re attach”.   Exposed Copper does get oxidised…so affects signal.



Stu1
  #3387022 25-Jun-2025 17:19
I ended up adding it to another Amazon au order 

 

 

 

https://amzn.asia/d/5FRkUnP

Goosey
  #3387023 25-Jun-2025 17:33
Cool, source the 18 AWG wire so you can make better contact.

 

 



KellyP

  #3387132 26-Jun-2025 08:34
Thanks

 

2m max... would 14 AWG work or overkill?

nitro
  #3387134 26-Jun-2025 08:43
these products are mostly aimed at 'audiophiles', hence the price.

 

 

