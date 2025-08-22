I have a Samsung QN5590b Smart TV connected via HDMI to a Yamaha RX-A730 Receiver.

Audio has been working fine over ARC until the last week or so. Now when I power on the TV it poweres up the receiver per usual, and I hear the chime the TV produces after coming on after standby. Then I loose Audio over HDMI/ARC. If I wait 5 minutes it may suddenly start to work again, other times no amount of waiting fixes it.

If I disable eARC/ARC on the TV it doesn't restore audio. If I disable HDMI Control on the receiver it sometimes resolves it. If I fully power off the TV at the wall it generally fixes it.

I've tried 3 different HDMI cables, including a new 8K Ultra Fast one for kicks and giggles even though my receiver only supports 4k passthrough and standard ARC not eARC.

Other HDMI inputs (non ARC) on receiver work perfectly.

Google/ChatGPT suggests a ARC handshake issue.. but I've tried everything I can think of. Any ideas to confirm it beyond doubt?

It all started going funny after a major TV update a few months back, since then I've had to reset it twice to get Netflix working, and now this.

Should I just take it back and insist it gets repaired or replaced? It's under 2 years old and now incredibly frustrating to use for the wife and I alike.