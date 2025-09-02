A well worn amplifier that has lasted me well past its use by date is starting to play up. It was a good value hifi amp in its day, but it's time to move on.

I have many streaming services around the place, but my LMS server still reigns supreme. And I'm really attracted to the WiiM amp ultra proposition. Has anyone already purchased one, and is happy to feedback on this or perhaps its earlier siblings? (WiiM Amp/Pro)



The New Zealand tax is very annoying. Advertised in NZ for $1199, but in Aussie for $899. After accounting for GST it's still substantially cheaper in Oz. I'm travelling over there for a holiday in 3 weeks, and tempted to try and bring it back. Has anyone experience on claiming warrantee for OS purchases? Is that risky?