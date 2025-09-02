Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Wiim Amp Ultra - thoughts, and where and how to buy.
#322593 2-Sep-2025 19:57
A well worn amplifier that has lasted me well past its use by date is starting to play up.  It was a good value hifi amp in its day, but it's time to move on.

 

I have many streaming services around the place, but my LMS server still reigns supreme. And I'm really attracted to the WiiM amp ultra proposition. Has anyone already purchased one, and is happy to feedback on this or perhaps its earlier siblings? (WiiM Amp/Pro)

The New Zealand tax is very annoying. Advertised in NZ for $1199, but in Aussie for $899. After accounting for GST it's still substantially cheaper in Oz. I'm travelling over there for a holiday in 3 weeks, and tempted to try and bring it back. Has anyone experience on claiming warrantee for OS purchases?  Is that risky? 

  #3410571 2-Sep-2025 22:41
I just took a look at the WiiM Amp Ultra and it looks like a pretty good product, although I would have to check the reviews for the sound quality.  But one thing that struck me was that it was missing one potentially important input: USB.  From Linux boxes and anything Linux based, a USB audio connection supports just about all available digital audio formats.  My FiiO Q7 portable DAC/headphone amp uses it and it works well with my Samsung Flip 4 phone and S8 tablet and with my Ubuntu laptop.  I believe Windows also supports pretty much the same over USB, but I have not tried that.

