kiwifidget

This is the setup at mums. Its worked quite well for many years (since 2007??), but lately the audio has become scratchy.

The dining room situation is all good, its the lounge thats got the problem.

The lounge TV is a gorgeous but ancient Pioneer Kuro 720p 50" plasma (PDP-507XG), with no built-in speakers.

The receiver is an equally old NAD T750 unit with no digital audio inputs at all, only the yellow red white RCA inputs.

The SmartVu is connected to a HDMI switch as sometimes I connect my laptop to the TV. There are only 2 HDMI ports on the TV and they are very difficult to reach as the TV is wall-mounted and does not move.

99% of the time, SkyTV is what is being watched.

Trying to kill 2 birds here: make the audio better, and reduce the complexity.

Solution 1 is obvious but a bit expensive, new SmartTV with built in speakers. Would be a shame to retire the Pioneer, but also makes the NAD, room speakers, SmartVu, HDMI switch all redundant as well.

OR....

Something that can make this achievable...

Is there either, a magic HDMI box that can take 2 or 3 HDMI sources and output HDMI video and audio to a soundbar,

or is there a soundbar that can do all that by itself?

I have been googling but I'm wondering if I'm searching for things that dont exist as I'm not getting anywhere.

If these things do exist, they would need to be significantly cheaper than a new TV to be considered as an option.

Thanks.