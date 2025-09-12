Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Seeking HDMI kit and soundbar options advice please.
kiwifidget

#322689 12-Sep-2025 11:32
This is the setup at mums. Its worked quite well for many years (since 2007??), but lately the audio has become scratchy.

 

The dining room situation is all good, its the lounge thats got the problem.

 

The lounge TV is a gorgeous but ancient Pioneer Kuro 720p 50" plasma (PDP-507XG), with no built-in speakers.

 

The receiver is an equally old NAD T750 unit with no digital audio inputs at all, only the yellow red white RCA inputs.

 

The SmartVu is connected to a HDMI switch as sometimes I connect my laptop to the TV. There are only 2 HDMI ports on the TV and they are very difficult to reach as the TV is wall-mounted and does not move.

 

 

99% of the time, SkyTV is what is being watched. 

 

Trying to kill 2 birds here: make the audio better, and reduce the complexity.

 

Solution 1 is obvious but a bit expensive, new SmartTV with built in speakers. Would be a shame to retire the Pioneer, but also makes the NAD, room speakers, SmartVu, HDMI switch all redundant as well.

 

OR....

 

Something that can make this achievable...

 

 

Is there either, a magic HDMI box that can take 2 or 3 HDMI sources and output HDMI video and audio to a soundbar,
or is there a soundbar that can do all that by itself?

 

I have been googling but I'm wondering if I'm searching for things that dont exist as I'm not getting anywhere.

 

If these things do exist, they would need to be significantly cheaper than a new TV to be considered as an option.

 

Thanks.




littlehead
  #3414117 12-Sep-2025 12:51
If I understand correctly, you could be looking for an HDMI matrix switcher that can also extract audio. Don't know a specific model specifically but a google found this:

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/concord-4x2-4k-hdmi-matrix-switcher-splitter/p/AC5012?srsltid=AfmBOoolMYKF-USYmb8hh-MKVLo_vD2Conopw4QmWVp74vLNvtckTxp7

 

May work for what you need. Likely also need a 3.5mm to 2 RCA cable adapter as well with that model if it doesn't come with one. would set the audio output to ARC off and to the lounge tv output.

 

Depending on how you want it setup, you may not need the extra HDMI switch with this setup as the switcher would cover that with 4 inputs, and have a bonus of the smart vu as well as your laptop being able to be sent to the other tv.



kiwifidget

"Cookie"
  #3414121 12-Sep-2025 13:11
aha! a matrix switcher! it helps to know the terminology.

 

That would work I think.

 

Presumably the same picture is emitted on both outputs.

 

And initially I can use the pukey headphone to stereo RCA cable to the NAD like it is now, and then look for a soundbar with an optical input later. Ideally would like to retire the NAD and the room speakers. 

 

The dining room TV is a standard non-smart LG 1080p.




richms
  #3414125 12-Sep-2025 13:18
If 1080p is all you need then there are some very affordable options on aliexpress that will give you an audio out that goes with one of the HDMI outputs. Not all have an analog so pay attention to that.

 

The matrix switch lets you choose each output independently with its remote or buttons on the front of it.




