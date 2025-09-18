Appears our 75" LG TV is starting to show its age, its going quite dark. Not complaining, it was given to use 2nd hand, so it wasn't new when I got it :)

So I'm starting to look at what options are out there.

But one thing I've come across, and seems to be the same regardless what brand you look at, is the lack of being able to cast from a PC/laptop to the TV via Chromecast.

So the TVs come with Chromecast built in, and will happily talk to phones/tablets, but reject anything from a PC/laptop.

Why is this ?

Its not a function I'd use overly myself, but keep seeing in store reviews that people are frustrated by this.