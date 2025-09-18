Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TV's with Chromecast block PC casting ?

xpd

xpd

#322741 18-Sep-2025 09:55
Appears our 75" LG TV is starting to show its age, its going quite dark. Not complaining, it was given to use 2nd hand, so it wasn't new when I got it :)

 

So I'm starting to look at what options are out there. 

 

But one thing I've come across, and seems to be the same regardless what brand you look at, is the lack of being able to cast from a PC/laptop to the TV via Chromecast. 

 

So the TVs come with Chromecast built in, and will happily talk to phones/tablets, but reject anything from a PC/laptop. 

 

Why is this ?

 

Its not a function I'd use overly myself, but keep seeing in store reviews that people are frustrated by this.




freitasm
  #3415851 18-Sep-2025 10:25
If this is not your fist hand experience, then perhaps these other people are having problems with the PC being on a LAN with network isolation?

 

Unless you can control the network, there's no way to know what these other "reviewers" have setup.




  #3415889 18-Sep-2025 12:42
Most videos on my Windows PC have a right-click... cast option that works for me from within Chrome Browsers. I can happily cast anything from YouTube on my PC. Some websites, e.g., news ones, do have media forms that won't cast, but that's a limitation the company sets, not the receiving TV. EDIT - Oh, and some TV brands are quirky, e.g., some pre-fire Panny. They use a weird setup that makes casting tricky. Added a cheap Chromecast with Google TV solved a 2024 one I bought for my Mum.

  #3415891 18-Sep-2025 12:47
no issues here casting from a PC (linux based)

