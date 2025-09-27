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ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Replacement ear pads for Sony MDR-7506
cddt

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#322831 27-Sep-2025 07:23
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I have a pair of Sony MDR-7506 headphones which are at least 17 years old. (Somehow they ended up in my possession after an acrimonious breakup with a girlfriend. It's possible she was the original purchaser, but it could also have been that she inherited them from an earlier boyfriend. Oh to be young again.)

 

After many years of use the outer lining on the ear pads disintegrated, so I bought replacement pads from Rubber Monkey. Unfortunately these replacement pads had a much shorter lifespan and the lining began disintegrating very quickly. 

 

Does anyone have any ideas where I can find replacement ear pads which aren't going to begin dissolving themselves after a couple of months? I don't use these heavily or regularly, so I'm unsure why the replacements degraded so fast. 




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noroad
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  #3419088 27-Sep-2025 07:31
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Seems to be a bunch of options available on Ali.



cddt

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  #3419089 27-Sep-2025 07:35
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Indeed, thanks for the suggestion, and some appear to be fabric rather than the thin fake leather plastic which is the bit which degrades so quickly. 




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vexxxboy
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  #3419107 27-Sep-2025 09:33
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https://www.aliexpress.com/w/wholesale-sony-mdr-7506-earpads-leather.html?spm=a2g0o.home.auto_suggest.9.650c6278tffJ8n

 

 




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cddt

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  #3419111 27-Sep-2025 10:05
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I am not really expecting the Ali items to be any better quality than those I was able to source locally, unfortunately. 




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davidcole
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  #3419202 27-Sep-2025 10:41
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I’ve noticed some of the AliExpress ear pads quite stiff in comparison.  That said got some for my steel series arctis 7s. That were much better 




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vexxxboy
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  #3419210 27-Sep-2025 10:49
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cddt:

 

I am not really expecting the Ali items to be any better quality than those I was able to source locally, unfortunately. 

 

 

i have used them a couple of times and they were fine , i have had them for a couple of years and they are holding up well.




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rhy7s
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  #3419266 27-Sep-2025 17:47
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I have Garfield Softies on mine as a barrier layer.

cddt

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  #3419304 28-Sep-2025 07:01
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rhy7s:

 

I have Garfield Softies on mine as a barrier layer.

 

 

Genius! Thank you. 




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Bung
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  #3419306 28-Sep-2025 09:07
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If your existing pads can't just be covered, new pads + Garfields could end up dearer than a decent replacement. I used to penny-pinch but then noticed how many $ can just vanish stopping at a cafe for lunch 😄

richms
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  #3419373 28-Sep-2025 11:38
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I have got replacements for my bose QCs off aliexpress a few times, and the last ones I spent a lot more on because I wanted the red ones, and the quality on them is so much better than the couple of dollar ones I was previously buying in the boring black colour.




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