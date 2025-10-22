Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Panasonic Plasma P50VT - sell second hand or trade it in?
E3xtc

782 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 164


#323072 22-Oct-2025 15:14
Send private message

So, I have really enjoyed our Panasonic Plasma but it has found itself relegated now and its sitting unloved. It was our second TV (for watching movies and the occasional gaming), so not used that much considering its age. We have replaced it with another Panasonic LED which is janky and needs to be replaced too - haha - in that it flickers crazily every now and again, but when it is being used its used for Gaming so its more suited for that, hence feeling that moving the Plasma on (even though it is working totally fine) is probably a better option. 

 

Is there any value in these second hand? We have had it since new, so have the wireless adapter, 3D glasses (x2), remote, manuals etc. 

 

Wondering it I just keep hold of it till the next Samsung trade in event and cash it in at that point, or try and sell it before hand. 

Create new topic
nitro
768 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 342


  #3427231 22-Oct-2025 16:53
Send private message

which VT? you would be aware that it goes from 10 to 60.

 

generally very little value in these for 2 obvious reasons... those who have never had a plasma only see these as outdated technology and won't be interested, and you can pretty much only sell it locally because it's not worth the cost of shipping.

 

 



E3xtc

782 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 164


  #3427288 22-Oct-2025 17:17
Send private message

Yeah totally get that it's a limited market. 

 

It is a P50VT30Z fwiw

Quinny
932 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 211

Trusted

  #3427428 23-Oct-2025 12:28
Send private message

Sadly no. I got $500 for a VT60 65inch a few years ago. I still have a VT30 42 inch (with the swivel stand) and a VT50 65 Inch

 

I would say all have little to no value now sadly. The VTs were brilliant but Plsma's day is done. Keep in spare room or yes Trade in

 

 



bfginger
1336 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 193


  #3428622 29-Oct-2025 06:29
Send private message

I'd think trading it in would only see it sent to the e-waste. There is a good change you could sell it on Trademe or elsewhere. A quick search shows dozens of plasmas have sold on Trademe in the last few months. 

 

There aren't many plasma TVs still available and not many were ever sold that weren't entry level. People always bought the models with 768p resolution or no reflectivity filter. 

 

We have replaced it with another Panasonic LED which is janky and needs to be replaced too

 

The Panasonic-branded LCDs with Google TV on them are rebadged Chinese TVs, probably TCLs while the real Panasonics have Fire TV on them. Keep clear of Samsung LCDs, the build quality isn't what it was. 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 