So, I have really enjoyed our Panasonic Plasma but it has found itself relegated now and its sitting unloved. It was our second TV (for watching movies and the occasional gaming), so not used that much considering its age. We have replaced it with another Panasonic LED which is janky and needs to be replaced too - haha - in that it flickers crazily every now and again, but when it is being used its used for Gaming so its more suited for that, hence feeling that moving the Plasma on (even though it is working totally fine) is probably a better option.

Is there any value in these second hand? We have had it since new, so have the wireless adapter, 3D glasses (x2), remote, manuals etc.

Wondering it I just keep hold of it till the next Samsung trade in event and cash it in at that point, or try and sell it before hand.