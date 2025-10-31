openmedia:

Due to where we want to mount the TV I need a wall mount with a wide base panel to make sure I can secure it correctly as the mount point isn't between two studs As this is for a bedroom I was looking for a tilt mount, but quite a few appear to only support 200x200 or greater vesa mounts.

Has anyone tried to had issues using a 200x200 unit with a 100x200 mount - I've been looking at these brackets.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MOABRA1059/LUMI-PLB-43-Slim-Heavy-duty-Tilting-Curved--Flat-P

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MOABRA0388/Brateck-LP81-48T-43-95-Tilt-Slim-TV-Wall-Mount-Sup

From the TCL site it states - VESA Hole Pattern. 100 x 200. Screw Size. M6 x 12 + M6 x 15. Screw Quantity (pcs). 2 + 2.