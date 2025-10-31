Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Vesa 100x200 compatible wall mount
openmedia

3473 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 890

Trusted

#323153 31-Oct-2025 13:55
Send private message

Due to where we want to mount the TV I need a wall mount with a wide base panel to make sure I can secure it correctly as the mount point isn't between two studs As this is for a bedroom I was looking for a tilt mount, but quite a few appear to only support 200x200 or greater vesa mounts.

 

Has anyone tried to had issues using a 200x200 unit with a 100x200 mount  - I've been looking at these brackets.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MOABRA1059/LUMI-PLB-43-Slim-Heavy-duty-Tilting-Curved--Flat-P

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MOABRA0388/Brateck-LP81-48T-43-95-Tilt-Slim-TV-Wall-Mount-Sup

 

 

 

From the TCL site it states - VESA Hole Pattern. 100 x 200. Screw Size. M6 x 12 + M6 x 15. Screw Quantity (pcs). 2 + 2.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Create new topic
wellygary
8873 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5362


  #3429622 31-Oct-2025 14:16
Send private message

Depending on the shape of the back of the TV , you could potentially use an adapter plate to bridge from your 200*100 to the 200*200 on the brackets,  This would give you access to a wider range  

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/mn/buy/mighty-ape-kogan-vesa-extension-plate-for-23-42-tvs-38918338/

 

 

 

 



openmedia

3473 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 890

Trusted

  #3429625 31-Oct-2025 14:32
Send private message

wellygary:

 

Depending on the shape of the back of the TV , you could potentially use an adapter plate to bridge from your 200*100 to the 200*200 on the brackets,  This would give you access to a wider range  

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/mn/buy/mighty-ape-kogan-vesa-extension-plate-for-23-42-tvs-38918338/

 

 

 

 

That mount kinda does the opposite of what I need. I've confirmed the vesa mount is 100x200




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

wellygary
8873 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5362


  #3429631 31-Oct-2025 14:43
Send private message

openmedia:

 

wellygary:

 

Depending on the shape of the back of the TV , you could potentially use an adapter plate to bridge from your 200*100 to the 200*200 on the brackets,  This would give you access to a wider range  

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/mn/buy/mighty-ape-kogan-vesa-extension-plate-for-23-42-tvs-38918338/

 

 

 

 

That mount kinda does the opposite of what I need. I've confirmed the vesa mount is 100x200

 

 

They can be used either way,

 

You mount the bracket onto the TV's 200*100 holes, then use the 200*200 holes to mount to the wall bracket 



richms
29178 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10292

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3429632 31-Oct-2025 14:45
Send private message

It comes down to the hole spacing on the 2 bars that clip onto the rail. All my ones have been ok mounting a 100x100 TV so you should be fine with a 200x100. You just might end up not able to use the exact height on the rail that you want so attach the rails to the tv before the plate to the wall so you know the height for it.

 

Also check that it will swing enough, as you might end up right at the top or bottom of the rail - and that might mean that the TV hits the wall when tipped to get the rails on the wall plate.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 