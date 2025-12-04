per tiltle
The devoloper has said that their computer used to create the SmartTube APKs was compromised.
Initially it was thought the apps digital signature was compromised and that was replaced.
Older versions of the app have been removed from availablility and upgrades from older versions will not work.
As there was inital confusion as to what the propblem was some media reporting is a bit all over the place.
Generally it seems the best course of action is to
- Uninstall SmartTube
- check your google permissions (https://myaccount.google.com/connections), click on "YouTube on TV" and delete all connections.
- Reinstall latest SmartTube only from the developer or via the app "Downloader by AFTVnews" as other sources (FDroid, etc) may still have older versions.