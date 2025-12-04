per tiltle

The devoloper has said that their computer used to create the SmartTube APKs was compromised.

Initially it was thought the apps digital signature was compromised and that was replaced.

Older versions of the app have been removed from availablility and upgrades from older versions will not work.

As there was inital confusion as to what the propblem was some media reporting is a bit all over the place.

Generally it seems the best course of action is to