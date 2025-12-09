Hi all,

Some family wanted a cheap TV for the bedroom. Ended up buying a Panasonic 43" W70 with built in Android TV at Anzac Day sales (with my reluctant recommendation - best of a bad bunch in their size / budget restraints).

Was never an awesome AndroidTV experience, but usable (as expected from a cheap device I suppose). It has been getting progressively worse over the last couple of months, to the point where now I can't even get to the settings menu without the TV crashing and resetting.

Took it back to Harvey Norman for a warranty review, just heard back today - their service agents say there is nothing wrong with the device, here is the service fee.

Obviously could add a Google Streamer or something to offload processing, but sort of resent doing that for $200, plus as it is AndroidTV baked in, still likely to have to step through the built in frustrating menu to get started using it as a dumb screen.

Anyone have any thoughts / experience in the argument that the device is not "Fit for Purpose" in that one of it's key features is seemingly unusable under CGA?



Alternatively, any suggestions on what troubleshooting steps I may have missed to help resolve?