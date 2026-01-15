I have a Polk Audio Monitor 40 speaker that has developed distortion, even at moderate levels. I eliminated the amp as an issue by running the speaker on the other channel and it was still distorted and then putting a different speaker in and it was fine.

It could be a driver in which case I can find replacements like this

https://www.ebay.com/itm/336138443426

The speaker has two drivers like this and a tweeter but I suspect the issue is likely to be with the main units.

Bit beyond my skill level to replace them so wondering if folks had recommendations for places that can repair speakers?



Thanks