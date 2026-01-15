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ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Any suggestions for speaker repairs (ideally Welly) but prepared to ship
lchiu7

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#323786 15-Jan-2026 10:38
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I have a Polk Audio Monitor 40 speaker that has developed distortion, even at moderate levels. I eliminated the amp as an issue by running the speaker on the other channel and it was still distorted and then putting a different speaker in and it was fine.

 

 

 

It could be a driver in which case I can find replacements like this

 

https://www.ebay.com/itm/336138443426

 

The speaker has two drivers like this and a tweeter but I suspect the issue is likely to be with the main units.

 

Bit beyond my skill level to replace them so wondering if folks had recommendations for places that can repair speakers?

Thanks

 

 




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/h/wellycbd  PM me and mention GZ to get a 15% discount and no AirBnB charges.

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WyleECoyoteNZ
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  #3453232 15-Jan-2026 11:40
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Give the guys at The Listening Post in Lower Hutt a call.

 

Ask them if Cowan Audio Services are your best bet.

 

Or they might suggest someone else.



lchiu7

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  #3453288 15-Jan-2026 12:33
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Thanks. They recommended Axent Audio in Auckland so I called them and they can repair the speaker. So will ship it off to them. 




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/h/wellycbd  PM me and mention GZ to get a 15% discount and no AirBnB charges.

pdh

pdh
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  #3453323 15-Jan-2026 13:59
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I used Axent in '92 and again in '99 and they were very good.
They seem to have become more expensive recently - but what hasn't ?



lchiu7

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  #3453347 15-Jan-2026 14:43
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I asked Google Gemini and they recommended this chap

 

 

 

Mel (Loudspeaker Repairs): Specialized in physical speaker fixes. Contact: 021 121 4273.

 

 

 

Gave him a call and he said he's able to fix them and he's within 15 minutes driving distance of my house so that's good confirmation 




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/h/wellycbd  PM me and mention GZ to get a 15% discount and no AirBnB charges.

wellygary
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  #3453354 15-Jan-2026 15:35
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lchiu7:

 

I asked Google Gemini and they recommended this chap

 

 

 

Mel (Loudspeaker Repairs): Specialized in physical speaker fixes. Contact: 021 121 4273.

 

 

 

Gave him a call and he said he's able to fix them and he's within 15 minutes driving distance of my house so that's good confirmation 

 

 

That's Cowan Audio, from earlier in the thread...

 

https://cowanaudioservices.co.nz/

 

 

lchiu7

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  #3453442 15-Jan-2026 21:01
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wellygary:

 

lchiu7:

 

I asked Google Gemini and they recommended this chap

 

 

 

Mel (Loudspeaker Repairs): Specialized in physical speaker fixes. Contact: 021 121 4273.

 

 

 

Gave him a call and he said he's able to fix them and he's within 15 minutes driving distance of my house so that's good confirmation 

 

 

That's Cowan Audio, from earlier in the thread...

 

https://cowanaudioservices.co.nz/

 

 

 

 

I see he is listed as a contact for speakers on their web site. I missed that.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/h/wellycbd  PM me and mention GZ to get a 15% discount and no AirBnB charges.

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