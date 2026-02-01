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ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Wharfedale Vardus VR-10-SUB Subwoofer repair in Wellington - power switch failed
timmmay

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#323898 1-Feb-2026 11:12
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The power switch of my Wharfedale Vardus speakers failed recently. It's 16 years old and has been switched on and off thousands of times in those 16 years so it's done well. It's a rocker switch, and it's failed off so I can't use it until it's repaired. Otherwise there's nothing wrong with it, so I don't think I want to spend hundreds of dollars on a replacement. I can't find much online about repairs or spare parts.

 

Any suggestions for repair in Wellington? I guess any appliance repair store would give it a shot, but is there anywhere better at this sort of thing? It's probably too expensive to ship anywhere for repair. Getting the part may be somewhat difficult.

 

It would be nice to get a replacement switch if that is practical, otherwise they could take it out, wire it always on, and I could use an external switch. I could probably do it myself, particularly with my neighbor a retired electrician helping, but sometimes it's easier to just have someone else do it.

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Stu

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  #3457610 1-Feb-2026 11:24
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This place has been suggested previously for the Wellington area https://cowanaudioservices.co.nz/




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