In the last fortnight I've had problems with the content of the https://nzxmltv.com/xmltv/ files. Specifically, programme titles are incorrect. In most cases the episode name is in the title field.

Examples:

100K Drop in the XML file is titled as Episode 10 through Episode 15 for the current week.

The childrens show Michal and Moe is variously titled in the XML file as Animals, Numbers and Letters and Words.

Somehow Wentworth avoids this error, but it's one of the few.

Has anyone else encountered this? Perhaps RedactedRetracted could take a look?

Thanks.