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ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Freeview XMLTV issues
pengo

18 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 2

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#323918 3-Feb-2026 12:02
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In the last fortnight I've had problems with the content of the https://nzxmltv.com/xmltv/ files. Specifically, programme titles are incorrect. In most cases the episode name is in the title field.

 

Examples:

 

  •  100K Drop in the XML file is titled as Episode 10 through Episode 15 for the current week.
  • The childrens show Michal and Moe is variously titled in the XML file as Animals, Numbers and Letters and Words.

Somehow Wentworth avoids this error, but it's one of the few.

 

Has anyone else encountered this? Perhaps RedactedRetracted could take a look? 

 

Thanks.

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RedactedRetracted
102 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 47


  #3458485 3-Feb-2026 19:59
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Sorry about this! Looks like it was due to a hotfix I did a little while ago to fix an issue where someone at TVNZ had forgot to tell Freeview that there was a Transformers movie on and naturally of course that one small hotfix led to a much more serious issue!

 

This should be fixed now if you refresh your guide in whatever app you are using.

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