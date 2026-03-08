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ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Ideas for improving sound when using a Veon TV?
gbwelly

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#324167 8-Mar-2026 20:15
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OK all you smart people, my mother has a 65" inch Veon TV. The picture quality is actually ok. She uses a 1st gen Mi Box S.

 

She had a soundbar (I donated to her) which died. Originally I attempted connecting the Mi Box to the sound bar in the hope that it would pass the video through to the TV via HDMI out. While this worked on the sound bar when I owned it using a htpc and a 1080p telly, this 4K Mi Box and 4K telly would have nothing to do with this idea. So then I enabled ARC on the telly and connected it to the sound bar. This worked, except the TV volume and the sound bar volume would both increase and decrease using the TV remote but not at the same scale. So they would drift into wildly different volumes.

 

She put up with this for a long time. Now it's dead I'm looking for a better solution. Audio output options available on the Mi Box seem to be mini SPDIF/3.5mm audio out (I think the port supports both, I can't find a manual).

 

Is there a sound bar or speaker system out there that I can plug the Mi Box into via HDMI, and then have the video passed onto the telly from the sound bar, without creating some HDCP nightmare, or having TV speakers working at the same time and fighting?

 

And what about the remote situation? I'd like the Mi Box remote to control the sound bar volume via CEC, and ideally turn the telly on and off?

 

Any ideas, or other Veon owners who have already solved this?

 

Cheers!!!







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gzt

gzt
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  #3468060 9-Mar-2026 10:26
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Does the soundbar have Bluetooth? Mi Box should have Bluetooth. That might be the simplest option.



gzt

gzt
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  #3468061 9-Mar-2026 10:31
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I have an older non-smart 50" Veon working with hdmi passthrough and the cheap Panasonic soundbar. Passthrough works on one specific hdmi port of the three on the veon, and there is a menu in the Veon to detect the hdmi soundbar for hdmi control.

nitro
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  #3468072 9-Mar-2026 11:10
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to be absolutely sure, you will need to hear from Veon TV owners. i seem to recall some quirk with regards to HDMI-CEC and/or ARC that leads to what you have described. i know it works with Sony and Panasonic TVs. my good old panny plasma is hooked up to an AVR, and there is an option (on the TV) to select the AVR as sound output, keeping the tv with no audio output.

 

The Warehouse do sell Samsung, JBL, JVC, and Veon soundbars. if you have the time, perhaps you can pop in, find an accommodating sales guy and try things out. you're buying (right?) a soundbar anyway.

 

 



gbwelly

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  #3468084 9-Mar-2026 11:45
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Thank you for the ideas. In a plot twist, after dragging the 'dead' sound bar home yesterday and leaving it in the shed overnight it seems to have come back to life this morning.

 

I am going to try the Bluetooth connectivity option out that @gtz suggested.

 

I am an old cynic and had previously just ignored Bluetooth due to expecting lip sync issues and failures to connect automatically. But I'm going to give it a whirl anyway







farcus
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  #3468132 9-Mar-2026 15:56
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I have a second gen Mi Box S that I connect a bluetooth speaker to.
The Mi Box bluetooth can be a bit flaky - forgetting connection sometimes and also sometimes getting some popping.

Also have a Veon TV (non smart) that I connect a soundbar to via the ARC HDMI connection on the TV. Haven't had any issues using this with a cheap veon soundbar and now with a Panasonic soundbar.
When I had the MI Box connected to this TV its remote would also control the sound.

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