When are the new year models due ?
I'm guessing that's when they will likely drop pries on the old model.
Could be keen on an LG g5.
You should also consider mini RGB LED. Hisense announced theirs a couple of weeks ago.
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Must be soonish - i see HN selling the 65" C5 for $2677
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