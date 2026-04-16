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ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)OLED 2026 MODELS
ermat

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#324490 16-Apr-2026 20:35
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When are the new year models due ?

 

I'm guessing that's when they will likely drop pries on the old model.

 

Could be keen on an LG g5. 

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freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3481388 16-Apr-2026 21:09
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You should also consider mini RGB LED. Hisense announced theirs a couple of weeks ago.




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lxsw20
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  #3481392 16-Apr-2026 21:46
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Must be soonish - i see HN selling the 65" C5 for $2677

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