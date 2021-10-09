Hi,
Just want to introduce myself- I’m Andy a Kiwi who has recently returned after 20 odd years in the UK.
I’m a telecoms engineer/ project manager who has a strong interest in all things IT. Particular interests include FortiNet products (Fortigate Firewalls, FortiSwitches and FortiAPs), Synology NAS, maximising network performance in the home and helping others including friends and family wherever possible.
I’ve just started looking for jobs and homes in New Zealand but for now an based in Blenheim. If anyone has any good jobs going please reach out!
Kind Regards,
Andy B.