Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIntroductionsHello from a newly returned Kiwi
AndyB50

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#289927 9-Oct-2021 16:05
Send private message

Hi,

 

Just want to introduce myself- I’m Andy a Kiwi who has recently returned after 20 odd years in the UK.

 

I’m a telecoms engineer/ project manager who has a strong interest in all things IT. Particular interests include FortiNet products (Fortigate Firewalls, FortiSwitches and FortiAPs), Synology NAS, maximising network performance in the home and helping others including friends and family wherever possible.

 

I’ve just started looking for jobs and homes in New Zealand but for now an based in Blenheim. If anyone has any good jobs going please reach out!

 

Kind Regards,

 

 

 

Andy B.

 

 

Create new topic
PeterReader
5936 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2792304 9-Oct-2021 16:05
Send private message

Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1, @geekzonenzforum, @geekzonenzjobs. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone or make your purchases through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Geekzone Price Comparison 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74030 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2792305 9-Oct-2021 16:05
Send private message

Welcome to Geekzone!




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wakrak
962 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2792312 9-Oct-2021 16:13
Send private message

G'day and welcome back! 



timmmay
18516 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2792322 9-Oct-2021 16:34
Send private message

Welcome back :) Good news is a lot of jobs are done remotely these days, so doesn't really matter where you are. Check out the big IT companies, Datacom, Spark, Vodafone, etc.

engedib
250 posts

Master Geek


  #2792377 9-Oct-2021 19:26
Send private message

Welcome back Andy!

 

Blenheim is a cool place, have been living there for 12 years, working for two MSPs in the area so know the market quite well :)

 

You can try the local small MSPs (MCN, 1Call, etc), they work with FortiGate gear but the work can be tricky with jumping from one small job to the other with a lot of small clients.

 

Spark no longer have an office there since the merger with CCL a couple of years ago who still have a small local presence, they also do a lot of work with Fortigates.

 

Cheers,




MCSE+M/S, MCITP

RunningMan
7051 posts

Uber Geek


  #2792381 9-Oct-2021 19:35
Send private message

Welcome

ANglEAUT
1693 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2792455 9-Oct-2021 21:17
Send private message

Welcome on GZ & welcome back to NZ

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small



Lias
4869 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2792694 10-Oct-2021 12:45
Send private message

Welcome to the madhouse




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 