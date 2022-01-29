Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
GomezNZ

#293548 29-Jan-2022 07:14
Hi there!

I'm a long time lurker, but have decided to take the plunge and register for the forums.

 

I'm a 47 year old geek based in the booming Metropolis known as Invercargill (for those that don't know the place, it's at the end of South Island!). The home of no museum, a dysfunctional council, and a half completed inner city central business district. But it's a nice place to live. :)

 

I'm into various facets of information technology (networks, software development, control systems) and I'm also an electronics engineer mainly working in the field of radio communications. And yes, I am also a ham (ZL4ARG). I'm also passionate about 3D printing, and prototyping. 

 

I run two small businesses, ZL4 Electronics Limited, and Southern 3D Printing Ltd.

 

Cheers, 

 

Alex G. 

PeterReader
  #2858037 29-Jan-2022 07:14
Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1, @geekzonenzforum, @geekzonenzjobs. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone or make your purchases through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2858038 29-Jan-2022 07:14
Welcome to Geekzone!




Dynamic
  #2858375 30-Jan-2022 10:10
Welcome to Geekzone, Alex.  :)

 

I've been to Invergiggle only the once; for the Burt Munroe in around 2015.  Definately keen to come again one year soon with the Burt being moved to (I believe) coincide with the Crank Up. :)




RunningMan
  #2858431 30-Jan-2022 10:54
Welcome

ANglEAUT
  #2858519 30-Jan-2022 14:14
Hello Alex & welcome.

 

Thanks for joining & I look forward to your constructive contributions here.

 

 




