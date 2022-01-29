Hi there!
I'm a long time lurker, but have decided to take the plunge and register for the forums.
I'm a 47 year old geek based in the booming Metropolis known as Invercargill (for those that don't know the place, it's at the end of South Island!). The home of no museum, a dysfunctional council, and a half completed inner city central business district. But it's a nice place to live. :)
I'm into various facets of information technology (networks, software development, control systems) and I'm also an electronics engineer mainly working in the field of radio communications. And yes, I am also a ham (ZL4ARG). I'm also passionate about 3D printing, and prototyping.
I run two small businesses, ZL4 Electronics Limited, and Southern 3D Printing Ltd.
Cheers,
Alex G.