Hi! (and a request for some help)
sarahhbickerton

3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#295160 9-Mar-2022 15:25
Hey everyone!

 

I hope you don't mind me joining and posting, but a friend on Twitter suggested I do so.

 

I'm a lecturer at the University of Auckland in the School of Social Science. I lecture in areas like politics, policy, gender, etc and my research areas are technology policy, online social and political behaviour, and gender analysis. I'm a Sociologist by training with a PhD in Public Policy.

 

I'm a Kiwi by birth, but have also lived in The Netherlands and the States for a chunk of my adult life (as well as living up and down different places in New Zealand, though coming back to Auckland now is like coming home, as I initially grew up here).

 

I'm a massive geek, having been using online communication since the mid 90s, and have been researching it almost as long (though I did take some time off in the 2010s to work in financial compliance for the big banks). I'm also a tragic Apple fangirl, having only taken a step away from Apple during the mid to late 90s, but coming back from the start of the OSX era ... this is pertinent, as per the below.

 

The reason my friend on Twitter recommended I join/post here is that I am trying to track down an OG (ie not Mini) HomePod. I already have one that I got into the country via a third-party importer from Aussie (Dick Smith, specifically). But now that Apple has stopped manufacturing them they're super expensive to try to find. I want to create a stereo-pair for my AppleTV (hence, tragic Apple fangirl, lol).

 

Anyway: hi, nice to meet y'all!

 

Sarah

 

 

 

 

 

PeterReader
5933 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2883824 9-Mar-2022 15:25
Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1, @geekzonenzforum, @geekzonenzjobs. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone or make your purchases through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73822 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2883825 9-Mar-2022 15:25
Welcome to Geekzone!




ANglEAUT
1676 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2883875 9-Mar-2022 17:40
Hello Sarah & welcome to GZ.

 

Sorry, can't help you with your search.

 

 




RunningMan
7015 posts

Uber Geek


  #2883915 9-Mar-2022 18:35
Welcome. Can't help with a homepod though.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73822 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2883944 9-Mar-2022 18:49
Hi @sarahhbickerton you might want to post the request in the appropriate sub-forum: Forum: Offers and Wanted (geekzone.co.nz)

 

Note that certain sub-forums (Offers and Wanted, Politics) require either a long time using Geekzone, Trusted status (know a moderator in real life) or pass ID verification.




Dynamic
3358 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2883955 9-Mar-2022 19:07
Welcome to Geekzone!  Good luck with your search.  I've jsut been looking keenly at the new Mac Studio .... definately in the 'if I win the lottery' list.  :)




sarahhbickerton

3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2883986 9-Mar-2022 19:43
Hi @freitasm!

 

Yeah, I saw that forum! :)

 

But I saw that it required a high degree of posting history, and needless to say, I don't have such. I do hope you don't mind me including this in my introduction post given I don't have such.

 

Sarah

 

sarahhbickerton

3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2883987 9-Mar-2022 19:45
Hi @Dynamic,

 

Yes, I will admit, I was definitely looking at the gorgeous new Studio Display this morning! I am very keen myself to that :)

 

Sarah

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73822 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2883991 9-Mar-2022 19:49
Or ID verification. We can't let people do Offers/Wanted outside that sub-forum for everyone's safety. 




wlgspotter
302 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884646 11-Mar-2022 08:18
Slight OT - but @freitasm, I tried clicking on the ID Verification link (this was the URL you linked - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/IDverification-intro.asp) and it just simply brings me back to thr GZ Home/Front page - is that meant to be link that..?  Just noted that I'm ID Verified too so not sure if that makes any difference..?

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73822 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884647 11-Mar-2022 08:21
The page will redirect you back if you are already verified.




wlgspotter
302 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884829 11-Mar-2022 11:27
Thanks for the confirmation Mauricio.

