sarahhbickerton:

Hey everyone!

I hope you don't mind me joining and posting, but a friend on Twitter suggested I do so.

I'm a lecturer at the University of Auckland in the School of Social Science. I lecture in areas like politics, policy, gender, etc and my research areas are technology policy, online social and political behaviour, and gender analysis. I'm a Sociologist by training with a PhD in Public Policy.

I'm a Kiwi by birth, but have also lived in The Netherlands and the States for a chunk of my adult life (as well as living up and down different places in New Zealand, though coming back to Auckland now is like coming home, as I initially grew up here).

I'm a massive geek, having been using online communication since the mid 90s, and have been researching it almost as long (though I did take some time off in the 2010s to work in financial compliance for the big banks). I'm also a tragic Apple fangirl, having only taken a step away from Apple during the mid to late 90s, but coming back from the start of the OSX era ... this is pertinent, as per the below.

The reason my friend on Twitter recommended I join/post here is that I am trying to track down an OG (ie not Mini) HomePod. I already have one that I got into the country via a third-party importer from Aussie (Dick Smith, specifically). But now that Apple has stopped manufacturing them they're super expensive to try to find. I want to create a stereo-pair for my AppleTV (hence, tragic Apple fangirl, lol).

Anyway: hi, nice to meet y'all!

Sarah

