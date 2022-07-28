First time posting here that i can remember known about Geekzone for years tho and visited it for all sorts of things. Has an abundance of useful posts and threads.
Im a Lower Hutt man was raised in the small community of Wainuiomata where Tana Umaga's from. Been using computers since i was single digit starting with an ancient Dick Smith machine called a VZ 300 with a tape drive eventually graduating to a C64 and later a PC. Amiga wasn't for me.
Things never panned out that i got a job in the industry but still keen as heck and still follow much online today, still a keen gamer at the age of 42. I work casually and mow lawns now and then. Thought i'd join up here primarily cause im hoping to buy a second hand video card in the near future and Trademe's prices have gone insane. Had a 7970 but after a 4th reflow effort in the oven and then trying to use a heat gun on it card decided it was game over. It went about 8 years past its expiry date in any case. Currently using a GT 730 low profile which whilst would make a nice media box card its not really suitable for playing games. Anyway im glad to be part of this community as its one of the better ones in NZ for IT and ive found Reddit NZ sub is way to moderated you cant even talk like a NZ'er on there without being warned and or banned. It surely is moderated by people not from NZ, that's my theory.
I look forward to being a part of this community and hopefully getting to know others, bit introverted.