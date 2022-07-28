Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIntroductionsHello from Lower Hutt
magnum233

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#298925 28-Jul-2022 03:51
Send private message quote this post

 

 

First time posting here that i can remember known about Geekzone for years tho and visited it for all sorts of things.  Has an abundance of useful posts and threads.

 

 

 


Im a Lower Hutt man was raised in the small community of Wainuiomata where Tana Umaga's from.  Been using computers since i was single digit starting with an ancient Dick Smith machine called a VZ 300 with a tape drive eventually graduating to a C64 and later a PC.  Amiga wasn't for me.

 

 

 

 

 

Things never panned out that i got a job in the industry but still keen as heck and still follow much online today, still a keen gamer at the age of 42.  I work casually and mow lawns now and then.  Thought i'd join up here primarily cause im hoping to buy a second hand video card in the near future and Trademe's prices have gone insane.  Had a 7970 but after a 4th reflow effort in the oven and then trying to use a heat gun on it card decided it was game over.  It went about 8 years past its expiry date in any case.  Currently using a GT 730 low profile which whilst would make a nice media box card its not really suitable for playing games.  Anyway im glad to be part of this community as its one of the better ones in NZ for IT and ive found Reddit NZ sub is way to moderated you cant even talk like a NZ'er on there without being warned and or banned.  It surely is moderated by people not from NZ, that's my theory.

 

 

 


I look forward to being a part of this community and hopefully getting to know others, bit introverted.

Create new topic
PeterReader
5938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2947159 28-Jul-2022 03:51
Send private message quote this post

Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone or make your purchases through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74086 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2947160 28-Jul-2022 03:51
Send private message quote this post

Welcome to Geekzone!




Dynamic
3395 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2947168 28-Jul-2022 06:20
Send private message quote this post

Welcome to Geekzone, mate.  I lived near Melling Station years ago.  Pharazyn Street if I recall correctly.  :)




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Create new topic





