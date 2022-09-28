OntoITServices

Afternoon everyone! Glad to be aboard finally.
I've been stalking Geekzone for a while now as a guest and have loved the sense of the community and how willingly helpful everyone is.
Bit about myself; I'm 24, been living in the Waikato my whole life and currently operating out of Hamilton.
I've been crazy about tech since I was about knee height and love learning more every day.
More recently I've had my hands full starting my ISP called Onto IT Services.
I was over having to pay what seemed like high pricing for internet or when I'd find an ISP with cheap prices, there'd be other drawbacks (poor support, contract only, had other fees etc etc.)
The main goals I had while starting Onto IT Services was cheap plans, as well as fast and decent support.
I'd love to invite everyone to check out the plans offered: https://www.onto-it.nz/broadband
All plans are no contracts, no sign up/exit fees, and unlimited data.
Thanks for your time and I'll see you around the forum!
-Brady