Hi everyone, I've been on geekzone for a while now and I thought I

would share some information about me and my Christmas Lighting display.

My name is Aaron and I have Duchenne muscular dystrophy. I have been on a ventilator since 2006 and

now at 33 years old I have far exceeded the average life expectancy of someone

with DMD. Sadly I lost my younger brother, Nathan, to complications of DMD and suspected cancer

in May 2021. He did make it to 30 without ventilation which was his goal.

As I am only able to use a computer in bed, that's where I spend most of my time.

My interests include all things computers, multimedia and electronics.

I am a Christian and it is an important part of my life.

My lighting display is designed by me but my parents and support workers

do all the physical work. This takes about 4 months to put up due to limited time.

I use Vixen 3 for sequencing and export to fseq for the Falcon Player.

My equipment list includes:

Debian server running Home Assistant, Nodered, Falcon Player and NodeCG in Docker

This also includes Jack2 and Carla for audio processing.

RaspberryPi 3b+ running Falcon Player in remote mode and 4 for NodeCG frontend

Ubiquiti USW Pro 48 PoE (not just for lights), EdgeSwitch 10X x2

Mikrotik CSS106-5G-1S

FS SFP modules and fiber cables

Audinate Dante AVIO 2x2 USB and 2-Channel XLR Analog Output

Focusrite Scarlett 18i20 USB

DMX King eDMX1 PRO x2

Advatek PixLite 16 Long Range Mk2 x2, Long Range Isolated Receiver x14, PixLite 4 Rugged Mk2

HolidayCoro AlphaPix 4, AlphaPix 16, 3 Channel DMX Decoder x2, 30 Channel DMX Decoder and WS2811 LEDs

Nad amplifier

Chauvet SlimPAR 56 IP, Colorail IP IRC

BeamZ PAR 4x 8W Quad LEDs x2, BWA410, BWA412

TPLink HS110(AU) x5

Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Pro HDMI Live Switcher

Epson EB-990U LCD Projector

Bose speakers

FM transmitter

Various lights from Bunnings and Flexilight

I have put some photos of the setup at the following link

https://photos.app.goo.gl/wYLbNTMRUSwYnfwH7