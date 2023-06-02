Gidday All,
Found so much amazing info from this forum over the years, so thought it would be the right thing to do an join up properly.
Currently living in the Wellington area and work for one of the big three oil companies as a manager. (No I don't get cheap fuel 😂 If you fill up on a discount day, you'll pay the same as I do.)
Have worked in a few industries over the years. Farming, fencing, forestry, engineering and now fuel (or energy as they like to call it as we diversify).
Hobbies include, hunting, spearfishing, fishing, butchery, firewood, welding and passing on a lot of cool skills I've learnt over the years having done what I've done. So feel free to reach out if there's anything that I could possibly help you out with to do with those backgrounds. Having come from a mostly rural setting and now into the city, it's quite neat being able to expose the more urban folk to things they may not have had a chance to have a go out.
Also enjoy music through the Bose system at home. Nothing flash just the sound bar and sub.
My tech skills probably go as far as hard wiring in a security sensor light.....quite ironic considering the stuff that goes on at work.
Cheers
McNotty