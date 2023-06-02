Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIntroductionsGidday from Wellington.
McNotty

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#305766 2-Jun-2023 12:49
Send private message quote this post

Gidday All,

 

 

 

Found so much amazing info from this forum over the years, so thought it would be the right thing to do an join up properly.

 

 

 

Currently living in the Wellington area and work for one of the big three oil companies as a manager. (No I don't get cheap fuel 😂  If you fill up on a discount day, you'll pay the same as I do.)

 

 

 

Have worked in a few industries over the years. Farming, fencing, forestry, engineering and now fuel (or energy as they like to call it as we diversify). 

 

 

 

Hobbies include, hunting, spearfishing, fishing, butchery, firewood, welding and passing on a lot of cool skills I've learnt over the years having done what I've done. So feel free to reach out if there's anything that I could possibly help you out with to do with those backgrounds. Having come from a mostly rural setting and now into the city, it's quite neat being able to expose the more urban folk to things they may not have had a chance to have a go out.

 

 

 

Also enjoy music through the Bose system at home. Nothing flash just the sound bar and sub. 

 

 

 

My tech skills probably go as far as hard wiring in a security sensor light.....quite ironic considering the stuff that goes on at work. 

 

 

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

McNotty

Create new topic
PeterReader
5962 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3083857 2-Jun-2023 12:49
Send private message quote this post

Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone or make your purchases through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Geekzone Price Comparison 

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
ANglEAUT
1843 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3083981 2-Jun-2023 15:37
Send private message quote this post

Welcome to GZ. Glad you find GZ useful & decided to help keep the AI bots away. 😉

 

From an "energy" colleague.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 