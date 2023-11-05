Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIntroductions'Ello From the North Island
#310611 5-Nov-2023 21:10
Hello Everyone,

 

 

 

I am Chills. A young adult learning all about IT and slowly moving into IT Jobs. I'm currently in a Technical Support role, helping with all things Fixed Line Broadband.

 

However, in my free time. I am a freelance Audio Engineer, mostly working in Mix and Mastering songs for global distribution.

 

 

 

I am also an avid gamer, and into physical computer hardware (Basically just Desktops)

 

 

 

Figured I'd sign up here due to months of me reading posts here and there about Fixed Line Broadband issues.

 

 

 

I look forward to hopefully helping people, and bantering.

  #3156383 5-Nov-2023 21:10
  #3156418 5-Nov-2023 21:49
Hi Chills, 

 

Welcome to Geekzone, the coolest place on the internet.




  #3156475 6-Nov-2023 07:04
welcome 



  #3156476 6-Nov-2023 07:05
Welcome to Geekzone, mate. :)




  #3156493 6-Nov-2023 07:21
Welcome.

