hurricanekeith

Hi everyone!
Just wanted to say a quick hello to you all. I'm a pretty long-standing geek, I guess (mostly musical instruments but also electronic gadgetry) but have finally found my way to Geekzone through a brand new interest, of which I am a complete unashamed novice - I say 'unashamed' because I am very eager to learn, and reasonably content to ask dumb questions so that I can - namely woodworking and general DIY. This kinda started with what was quite a victory over fear - by starting to play with the insides of guitars and also with doing minor repairs to my motorcycle - and has become a bit of an obsession since then. I stress, though, that I am very new to it all, and still very raw, so please be gentle! 😂