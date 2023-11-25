Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
hurricanekeith

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#310829 25-Nov-2023 17:36
Hi everyone!

 

Just wanted to say a quick hello to you all.  I'm a pretty long-standing geek, I guess (mostly musical instruments but also electronic gadgetry) but have finally found my way to Geekzone through a brand new interest, of which I am a complete unashamed novice - I say 'unashamed' because I am very eager to learn, and reasonably content to ask dumb questions so that I can - namely woodworking and general DIY.  This kinda started with what was quite a victory over fear - by starting to play with the insides of guitars and also with doing minor repairs to my motorcycle - and has become a bit of an obsession since then.  I stress, though, that I am very new to it all, and still very raw, so please be gentle!    😂

PeterReader
6015 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163711 25-Nov-2023 17:36
Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone or make your purchases through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
Sinuation
122 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3163731 25-Nov-2023 18:56
Welcome, mate.

mrgsm021
1467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3163744 25-Nov-2023 20:12
Welcome to GZ!



Lias
5578 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163746 25-Nov-2023 20:17
Welcome to the madhouse. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

hurricanekeith

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3163747 25-Nov-2023 20:23
Thanks guys!  Thanks for having me aboard.  :)

