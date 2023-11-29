Hey everyone,
Can't believe I haven't found this forum sooner!
I run a small business wholesaling and retailing 18650 & 21700 cells online.
Love the topics on here already.
Look forward to talking with you all.
Andy
Welcome
Greetings & welcome.
Glad you like what you see. Please remember to contribute.
PS What are "18650 & 21700 cells"?
PS What are "18650 & 21700 cells"?
That's the issue with being a geek; I assume way too much! They are sizes of lithium batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are classified by size, and the 18650 (18mm by 65mm) battery is one of them. If you’ve ever handled one, you know it’s the same size as an AA battery but a little thicker. 21700 (21mm by 70mm) are taller and thicker and often have higher outputs and better capacities than their smaller 18650 cousins. AA batteries, on the other hand, are sometimes referred to as 14500 batteries due to their 14mm diameter and 50mm height. All cylindrical lithium-ion batteries have the same nomenclature, with the size of the battery dictating the name given to it (diameter, followed by height)
Welcome to the mad house.
Welcome Andy!
Welcome Andy!
Rmani
gzt: I did not know that exactly. This explains why some AAA rechargeables don't correctly fit battery enclosures for some devices. They can be squeezed in which is unpleasant and probably dangerous in some cases.
Senecio:
Welcome @2kadmin.
keen to know more about your small business. I recently built a 18S8P pack using Samsung 30Q cells. I would to build a 2nd battery but it’s a big financial commitment so keen to discuss some potential options.
Sure would be happy to help you out. We import the cells and resell, we have 30Q cells. How many do you need?
https://cell-supply.co.nz
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
Gordy7: Any LFP cells?
We are actively looking for them, but not seeing any brand-name LFP cells out there. The ones we have tested have not performed in line with the datasheet.
Great to see an NZ supplier with the in stock. just ordered 4 x 21700 Samsung 50S's. One wee bit of feedback, the 4 cells gave the option on checkout for free shipping but it wasn't selected by default.
Welcome
Just curious. What shipping restrictions do you have within NZ? Quantities per shipment, and do you always use a certified dangerous goods courier?
We had some grief with DHL while sending a piece of electronic gear with a lithium button cell. It was more interpretation of the staff member processing the parcels.
We got it sorted in the end.
thanks