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ForumsIntroductionsHello Geekzone, from Wellington
Firesphere

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#310970 4-Dec-2023 10:51
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Hi ev'rybody!

 

I'm Simon, online more commonlay called Firesphere

 

I'm born Dutch, but live in Wellington now.

 

I'm mostly a software engineer, but at times I also do some PS5 gaming or just relaxing.

 

 

 

See ya around!

 

 

 

 

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PeterReader
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  #3167852 4-Dec-2023 10:51
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Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.

 

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People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

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Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

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alavaliant
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  #3167862 4-Dec-2023 10:56
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Welcome to the site.

Dynamic
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  #3167865 4-Dec-2023 11:00
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Welcome to Geekzone, Simon :)




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams



Rmani
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  #3167867 4-Dec-2023 11:03
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Welcome to GZ, Simon!




Rmani

ANglEAUT
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  #3167903 4-Dec-2023 11:49
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Nice to meet you.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

mrgsm021
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  #3167909 4-Dec-2023 11:56
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Welcome Simon!

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
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  #3168023 4-Dec-2023 15:32
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Welcome

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  #3168569 5-Dec-2023 22:02
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Welcome to the madhouse




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

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