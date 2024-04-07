Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIntroductionsTime to come in from the outside.
Shinz

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#312331 7-Apr-2024 15:24
Hi to forumeers from the Top of the South. I've only recently come across this forum but several times of late so figured membership might be a good idea.

 

Cheers,

 

Steve.

PeterReader
5990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3215295 7-Apr-2024 15:24
Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. To get the best out of Geekzone, check out our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

You can use the watch forums and topics functions or our RSS feeds to keep up with discussions. Check the menu items on the top and bottom of all pages to learn more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community, subscribe to Geekzone or purchase through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate it if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

Chills
83 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3215304 7-Apr-2024 15:43
Welcome welcome, I hope you enjoy your time here.

RunningMan
8211 posts

Uber Geek


  #3215310 7-Apr-2024 16:30
Welcome



heavenlywild
4820 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3215321 7-Apr-2024 17:11
Welcome to Geekzone!!




Rikkitic
Awrrr
17741 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3215330 7-Apr-2024 17:55
Also welcome. 

 

 




Shinz

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3215360 7-Apr-2024 21:51
Thanks all. 

Lias
5401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3215970 8-Apr-2024 21:12
Welcome to the madhouse.




