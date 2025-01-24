Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIntroductionsFinally decided to see what this place is about.
acsylaa

12 posts

Geek


#318495 24-Jan-2025 07:27
Send private message

After years of lurking and reading through countless threads, I’ve finally decided to take the plunge and join the Geekzone community! For a long time, I’ve been silently soaking in the tech discussions, tips, and troubleshooting advice from the knowledgeable members here. Now, I’m excited to become an active participant and engage with all of you. I’ve always appreciated the in-depth discussions, the humor, and the sense of community on Geekzone, and I’m looking forward to diving deeper into the conversations and sharing my own experiences. Let’s see what all the buzz is about!

Create new topic
PeterReader
6012 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3334972 24-Jan-2025 07:27
Send private message

Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. To get the best out of Geekzone, check out our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

You can use the watch forums and topics functions or our RSS feeds to keep up with discussions. Check the menu items on the top and bottom of all pages to learn more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community, subscribe to Geekzone or purchase through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate it if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
RunningMan
8853 posts

Uber Geek


  #3334979 24-Jan-2025 08:22
Send private message

Welcome!

networkn
Networkn
32137 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3334982 24-Jan-2025 08:32
Send private message

Welcome. 

 

Do you have any particular interests you are passionate about or any areas of expertise someone here might be able to tap ? :)

 

 

 

 



alavaliant
213 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3334983 24-Jan-2025 08:33
Send private message

Welcome to the site.

Linux
11166 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3334985 24-Jan-2025 08:36
Send private message

Welcome :)

mrgsm021
1456 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3334993 24-Jan-2025 09:09
Send private message

I am sure that's a very similar journey for a lot of us here, welcome!

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13659 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3334999 24-Jan-2025 09:42
Send private message

Just be warned, this place is inescapable :D 

 

2015 The M.C. Escher Company – Baarn, The Netherlands Relativity  (Credit: 2015 The M.C. Escher Company – Baarn, The Netherlands)




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 



Rmani
273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3335000 24-Jan-2025 09:47
Send private message

Welcome!




Rmani

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18537 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3335022 24-Jan-2025 11:28
Send private message

Always good to see the community grow. Welcome.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

acsylaa

12 posts

Geek


  #3335180 24-Jan-2025 14:05
Send private message

networkn:

 

Welcome. 

 

Do you have any particular interests you are passionate about or any areas of expertise someone here might be able to tap ? :)

 

 

Sparky by trade but Im heavily in to Networking, Gallagher Access control (run a few Insider sites), Fibre splicing and accidentally started a Small WISP which has been a massive Learning Curve.

acsylaa

12 posts

Geek


  #3335181 24-Jan-2025 14:10
Send private message

xpd:

 

Just be warned, this place is inescapable :D 

 

2015 The M.C. Escher Company – Baarn, The Netherlands Relativity  (Credit: 2015 The M.C. Escher Company – Baarn, The Netherlands)

 

 

 

 

I have seen so much that i should have jumped on like this https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=300644 and a few others, as i have just recently installed solar myself.
It took a while with 30 panels and 10KW of inverters but its alive now!

Lias
5566 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3335187 24-Jan-2025 14:21
Send private message

Welcome to the madhouse




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

ANglEAUT
2273 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3335236 24-Jan-2025 15:55
Send private message

Welcome & glad to hear that you want to contribute. 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright