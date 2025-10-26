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ForumsIntroductionslong time infrequent lurker so have finally joined
calm

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#323107 26-Oct-2025 21:54
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hello all here at geekzone. i am a longtime occasional lurker here and have finally joined. it unlocks so much more of the forums than i realised even existed!

 

is there a usual script of what to put here? also curious as to what members prefer to see in the user profile (and why perhaps)? i will try to work it out...

 

i finally joined (ok, to be honest i checked my password manager for my login and if i had one then it is not saved in there, which honestly surprised me) becasue i am missing the community of online well moderated online forums and find myself revisiting some like this and whirlpool net over in australia to find relevant information these days with the search quality being poor these days.

 

i hope to learn and share and get to know some of you here.

 

 

 

ps the fug mentioned trying to be clear with the posts so i apologise in advance for all my typos, poor spelling, grammer and typing... i find it really difficult at times (more than i would like to admit even to myself).




ask me later

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PeterReader
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  #3428097 26-Oct-2025 21:54
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Welcome to Geekzone!

 

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kiwifidget
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  #3428104 26-Oct-2025 22:34
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hello and welcome!




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

freitasm
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  #3428109 26-Oct-2025 23:11
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Welcome!




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RunningMan
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  #3428117 27-Oct-2025 08:15
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Welcome

Rikkitic
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  #3428170 27-Oct-2025 09:37
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calm:

 

ps the fug mentioned trying to be clear with the posts so i apologise in advance for all my typos, poor spelling, grammer and typing... i find it really difficult at times (more than i would like to admit even to myself).

 

 

 

Welcome to the community. Here is a typo tip: I have discovered as I age that I make a LOT of spelling and typing errors when writing anything. So for many years I have had MS Word 2000 installed on every Windows version I upgrade to. Even on 11 it still works perfectly. I use Word because I already have it and because it does what I want. There are other alternatives, including free ones, that would do the same.

 

Word catches most of my worst spelling and typing errors. I have a file I have named default.doc that I use for every post. I start by selecting and deleting all for a clean page and then I start typing. When I am finished I copy all and run it through a neat little utility ('app') I found years ago called Get Plain Text that strips out all the formatting characters. I then past into my post. It is quick, easy and effective. I could not function without it.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

gzt

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#3428171 27-Oct-2025 09:47
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Rikkitic: I then past into my post.

Sorry about that

 
 
 
 

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Rikkitic
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  #3428172 27-Oct-2025 09:49
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gzt:
Rikkitic: I then past into my post.

Sorry about that

 

Damn! Word doesn't fix that kind of thing.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

freitasm
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  #3428174 27-Oct-2025 09:52
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I just read it again before posting. And sometimes I notice something after posting, then edit the post. But at the end a typo or another is ok. People get it.

 

 




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gzt

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  #3428175 27-Oct-2025 09:56
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I find the inbuilt browser spelling checker when using geekzone text fields is mostly good enough. A grammar checker could catch a few more typos like that one. For work documents grammar checking is good for a few catches. For an informal forum not so useful imo unless you really want to be writing grammatically correct English all the time innit.

ANglEAUT
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  #3428176 27-Oct-2025 09:57
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Welcome to GZ.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

gzt

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  #3428177 27-Oct-2025 10:01
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Welcome!

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
Rmani
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  #3428209 27-Oct-2025 12:32
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Welcome!




Rmani

jarledb
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  #3428210 27-Oct-2025 12:38
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Welcome to Geekzone!




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  #3428356 28-Oct-2025 07:58
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Welcome to Geekzone!




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  #3428368 28-Oct-2025 09:47
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freitasm:

 

I just read it again before posting. And sometimes I notice something after posting, then edit the post. But at the end a typo or another is ok. People get it.

 

 

I feel like the prevalance of Edit features has made me less "careful" than I would have been in the past. I used to read, re-read, then submit. These days I tend to type, submit, read, then mash the Edit button.

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