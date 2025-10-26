hello all here at geekzone. i am a longtime occasional lurker here and have finally joined. it unlocks so much more of the forums than i realised even existed!
is there a usual script of what to put here? also curious as to what members prefer to see in the user profile (and why perhaps)? i will try to work it out...
i finally joined (ok, to be honest i checked my password manager for my login and if i had one then it is not saved in there, which honestly surprised me) becasue i am missing the community of online well moderated online forums and find myself revisiting some like this and whirlpool net over in australia to find relevant information these days with the search quality being poor these days.
i hope to learn and share and get to know some of you here.
ps the fug mentioned trying to be clear with the posts so i apologise in advance for all my typos, poor spelling, grammer and typing... i find it really difficult at times (more than i would like to admit even to myself).