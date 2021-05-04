Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Laptops and mobile computers Is MSI GL65 Leopard 10SE for about $2200 a good deal for Machine learning
mohsenhs82

32 posts

Geek


#284611 4-May-2021 15:54
#284611 4-May-2021 15:54

Hi tech people, 

 

 

 

Recently I came to this MSI laptop, not as powerful as Asus Rog Strix but better than Asus TUF.

 

With the following spec:

 

RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 - CPU: Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core Processor 12M Cache, 2.60GHz - Memory: 16GB (2x 8GB) DDR4 (2666MHz) - Storage: 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD 

 

It has a 2.5" SATA so I can use my 2.5" SSD, the ram is not 3200MHz but can change them later, the good point is that it supports up to 64GB ram also.

 

Cpu is not as powerful as 4800H and 10870H, but still not bad.

 

The graphic card is mid-range and supports tensors.

 

Comes with 2-yrs warranty

 

 

 

Below is a good laptop but have read that there is a serious issue with the cooling system+this comes with one year warranty.

 

ASUS TUF FA506IV-AL043T 15.6"FHD 144HZ IPS RYZEN 8XCORE R7-4800H 16GB 512GB/NVME 1XM.2 1XSATA RTX2060/6G

 

 

 

Below is an excellent option, but does not support 2.5 SSD which is very critical for me. I have a spare SSD that I need to reuse instead of buying additional SSD, I cannot use it with a closure as my simulators and software need a stable connection.

 

ASUS ROG STRIX GL512LV-HN369T 15.6" FHD IPS 144HZ 3MS INTEL 8XCORE I7-10870H 32GB 512GB/NVME RTX2060/6G

 

 

 

So my requirements are:

 

at least rtx 2060 to support tensor

 

Good CPU

 

Reuse my 2.5" SSD

 

Memory up to 64GB

 

Budget:<$2500

 

 

 

So, based on these do u think the MSI is a good option?

 

 

 

 

gbwelly
1144 posts

Uber Geek


  #2701806 4-May-2021 16:56
Why is it critical to reuse the SSD? I just ask because from my point of view it'd have to be something super special to have any sway in a $2500 purchase decision.

 

I'd buy a new SSD for an old computer, but I wouldn't buy a new computer for an old SSD.







mohsenhs82

32 posts

Geek


  #2701819 4-May-2021 17:22
gbwelly:

 

Why is it critical to reuse the SSD? I just ask because from my point of view it'd have to be something super special to have any sway in a $2500 purchase decision.

 

I'd buy a new SSD for an old computer, but I wouldn't buy a new computer for an old SSD.

 

 

 

Your line of reasoning makes sense, the only reason is that I bought this 1TB Samsung SSD about two years ago and it works fine on my old laptop, so it would be better to reuse it rather than throwing it away and spend another $300 for 1TB.

 

gbwelly
1144 posts

Uber Geek


  #2701886 4-May-2021 18:35
Many laptops support 2, or even 3 NVMe drive slots. You can get a 1TB NVMe drive for about $165. Removing the 2.5" drive bay requirement might open up many more options to you. You could always use the 2.5" drive in another system or put it in a USB 3 enclosure and store videos on it or use it for transferring files.

 

 

 

 









mohsenhs82

32 posts

Geek


  #2701891 4-May-2021 18:45
gbwelly:

Many laptops support 2, or even 3 NVMe drive slots. You can get a 1TB NVMe drive for about $165. Removing the 2.5" drive bay requirement might open up many more options to you. You could always use the 2.5" drive in another system or put it in a USB 3 enclosure and store videos on it or use it for transferring files.


 


 



Thank you, this is a good advice, and appreciate any suggestions.

