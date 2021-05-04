mohsenhs82

Hi tech people,

Recently I came to this MSI laptop, not as powerful as Asus Rog Strix but better than Asus TUF.

With the following spec:

RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 - CPU: Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core Processor 12M Cache, 2.60GHz - Memory: 16GB (2x 8GB) DDR4 (2666MHz) - Storage: 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD

It has a 2.5" SATA so I can use my 2.5" SSD, the ram is not 3200MHz but can change them later, the good point is that it supports up to 64GB ram also.

Cpu is not as powerful as 4800H and 10870H, but still not bad.

The graphic card is mid-range and supports tensors.

Comes with 2-yrs warranty

Below is a good laptop but have read that there is a serious issue with the cooling system+this comes with one year warranty.

ASUS TUF FA506IV-AL043T 15.6"FHD 144HZ IPS RYZEN 8XCORE R7-4800H 16GB 512GB/NVME 1XM.2 1XSATA RTX2060/6G

Below is an excellent option, but does not support 2.5 SSD which is very critical for me. I have a spare SSD that I need to reuse instead of buying additional SSD, I cannot use it with a closure as my simulators and software need a stable connection.

ASUS ROG STRIX GL512LV-HN369T 15.6" FHD IPS 144HZ 3MS INTEL 8XCORE I7-10870H 32GB 512GB/NVME RTX2060/6G

So my requirements are:

at least rtx 2060 to support tensor

Good CPU

Reuse my 2.5" SSD

Memory up to 64GB

Budget:<$2500

So, based on these do u think the MSI is a good option?