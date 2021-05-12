Since middle of last year, I am trying to acquire a new laptop as my 10 years old Sony Vaio gave their last words.
I thought would be easy just go to a store and buy one laptop, but I tried to research a little before, now I can't decide anymore by myself.
First of all I started with a budget of $1500, looking for gaming laptops with GPU GTX 1650, till I realized it is already a 3 years old model, still good, but for the next generation of games it would be not enough.
Tried to wait to see the series RTX 30s, as NVIDIA said would be more powerful and cheaper than the series RTX 20s, but the the price in New Zealand are not cheap as I was expecting.
Now I place up a little my budget, for $2000, looking for GPU as GTX1660 Ti or RTX 2060, but what is holding me now are the CPU, in the $2000 range you find many and many Intel GPU, but in my research the AMD Ryzen are much better looking. Mainly the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, as I am whiling to have.
After all these words, I realized that I was looking for a laptop with:
GPU: GTX 1660TI / RTX 2060 / RTX 3060 (the last one, if possible)
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or better
RAM: 16GB or more
The problem is: I can't find a laptop with these specifications in the smae device
Except by these one:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU506063/ASUS-TUF-TUF506IU-HN264T-GTX-1660-Ti-Gaming-Laptop
But these last one, ASUS took a poorly choice of display model, that just shows around 65% or sRGB and don't have a fast response.
Some options that I was looking for are:
Gigabyte
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/laptops/gaming-laptops/gigabyte-aorus-5-kb-7au1130sh-156-144hz-fhd-i7-10750h-rtx2060-8gx2-ram-512gb-ssd-w10h
MSI
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/laptops/gaming-laptops/msi-gf65-thin-10sdr-618nz-156-i7-10750h-16gb-512gb-gtx1660ti-gaming-laptop
Some questions if I may, what is the best time to buy a new gaming laptop? Should I wait more? Should I put the budget up (honestly I wouldn't like)? As a gaming laptop, should I gave up from a CPU and focus completely in the good GPU?
I am humbling asking for some help, for a guy who is looking for a gaming laptop for almost an year *haha*
Thank you very much.