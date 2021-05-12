Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Budget Gaming Laptop
Halfyvon

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#285712 12-May-2021 11:11
Since middle of last year, I am trying to acquire a new laptop as my 10 years old Sony Vaio gave their last words.

I thought would be easy just go to a store and buy one laptop, but I tried to research a little before, now I can't decide anymore by myself.

First of all I started with a budget of $1500, looking for gaming laptops with GPU GTX 1650, till I realized it is already a 3 years old model, still good, but for the next generation of games it would be not enough.

Tried to wait to see the series RTX 30s, as NVIDIA said would be more powerful and cheaper than the series RTX 20s, but the the price in New Zealand are not cheap as I was expecting.

Now I place up a little my budget, for $2000, looking for GPU as GTX1660 Ti or RTX 2060, but what is holding me now are the CPU, in the $2000 range you find many and many Intel GPU, but in my research the AMD Ryzen are much better looking. Mainly the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, as I am whiling to have.

After all these words, I realized that I was looking for a laptop with:
GPU: GTX 1660TI / RTX 2060 / RTX 3060 (the last one, if possible)
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or better
RAM: 16GB or more


The problem is: I can't find a laptop with these specifications in the smae device

Except by these one:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU506063/ASUS-TUF-TUF506IU-HN264T-GTX-1660-Ti-Gaming-Laptop
But these last one, ASUS took a poorly choice of display model, that just shows around 65% or sRGB and don't have a fast response.



Some options that I was looking for are:
Gigabyte
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/laptops/gaming-laptops/gigabyte-aorus-5-kb-7au1130sh-156-144hz-fhd-i7-10750h-rtx2060-8gx2-ram-512gb-ssd-w10h

MSI
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/laptops/gaming-laptops/msi-gf65-thin-10sdr-618nz-156-i7-10750h-16gb-512gb-gtx1660ti-gaming-laptop

Some questions if I may, what is the best time to buy a new gaming laptop? Should I wait more? Should I put the budget up (honestly I wouldn't like)? As a gaming laptop, should I gave up from a CPU and focus completely in the good GPU?


I am humbling asking for some help, for a guy who is looking for a gaming laptop for almost an year *haha*

Thank you very much.

Jase2985
11656 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2706621 12-May-2021 16:05
what do you play and on what settings are you expecting to play it?

 

a 4800H is likely overkill for most senarios and is one of the top of the range AMD mobile processors.

 

 

wratterus
1501 posts

Uber Geek


  #2706637 12-May-2021 16:29
There is never really a good time to buy a gaming laptop haha. Although with laptop availability being what it is, and looking like it's going to get worse, right now might not end up being a bad time if you want something pretty soon. 

 

 

 

If you were just after as much graphical grunt as you can get for 2K, I would think the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 with the i5-10300H and RTX2060 would be OK. Isn't exactly a premium device, CPU is a long way behind a 4800H for example, and the panels are more focused on fast refresh than colour accuracy, but it would be hard to beat for GPU performance.

 

Dell currently have a good price on some of their G5 line, but the ones on special do have AMD GPUs, 120Hz WVA Panel, but only 250 nits - pretty sure the Acer even has a brighter panel. 

 

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/pc-and-accessories-deals/dell-g5-15-se-gaming-laptop/spd/g-series-15-5505-laptop/gn5ad408nz

 

 

 

 

Halfyvon

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2706695 12-May-2021 21:03
Jase2985:

what do you play and on what settings are you expecting to play it?


a 4800H is likely overkill for most senarios and is one of the top of the range AMD mobile processors.


 



About games, I am mainly in basic games as Rainbow Six or Dota 2, but I am always trying some new releases, so for me a medium graphic with 60FPS in new games I would be happy already.

I am really into the AMD 4800H, but I can't find so many choices with this CPU.

For gaming, is the CPU very important?

wratterus: There is never really a good time to buy a gaming laptop haha. Although with laptop availability being what it is, and looking like it's going to get worse, right now might not end up being a bad time if you want something pretty soon. 


 

If you were just after as much graphical grunt as you can get for 2K, I would think the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 with the i5-10300H and RTX2060 would be OK. Isn't exactly a premium device, CPU is a long way behind a 4800H for example, and the panels are more focused on fast refresh than colour accuracy, but it would be hard to beat for GPU performance.

 

Dell currently have a good price on some of their G5 line, but the ones on special do have AMD GPUs, 120Hz WVA Panel, but only 250 nits - pretty sure the Acer even has a brighter panel. 

 

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/pc-and-accessories-deals/dell-g5-15-se-gaming-laptop/spd/g-series-15-5505-laptop/gn5ad408nz


 
Agree with you, about the time to buy laptos haha
 Mainly now, I just saw the post in the GeekZone that NVIDIA already release the RTX 3050 for laptops. Supposed to be cheaper and as I read... it power would be something between GTX1660 TI and RTX2060...

Should I wait more for that? Haha



Jase2985
11656 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2706858 13-May-2021 09:29
to be honest any I7 or I5 with 4c8t would do what you want it to do.

 

 

Hatch
728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2706893 13-May-2021 10:59
If its really just about gaming, I might give up on the AMD CPU and get a laptop with an Intel chip with a better GPU such as RTX2070 8gb for example. 

Halfyvon

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2731693 20-Jun-2021 20:04
Hey guys,

I am finally between these two:

ASUS STRIX
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/laptops/gaming-laptops/asus-gl512lv-hn369t-156-144hz-i7-10870h-16gb-512gb-rtx2060-gaming-laptop

ASUS TUF
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/laptops/gaming-laptops/asus-tuf-fa506qm-hn008t-156-r7-5800h-16gb-512gb-rtx3060-gaming-laptop

The second one has much more power, but the build is not so reliable as I check in reviews, and the first one is more reliable, but less power.

Which one should I go?

Honestly, I am more tempted to take the Asus TUF.

Batman
Mad Scientist
28029 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2731703 20-Jun-2021 20:34
power or no power is completely useless if the laptop overheats, everything will grind to a crawl (thermal throttling)

 

the most important thing is to check reviews whether it thermal throttles when gaming




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

