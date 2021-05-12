There is never really a good time to buy a gaming laptop haha. Although with laptop availability being what it is, and looking like it's going to get worse, right now might not end up being a bad time if you want something pretty soon.

If you were just after as much graphical grunt as you can get for 2K, I would think the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 with the i5-10300H and RTX2060 would be OK. Isn't exactly a premium device, CPU is a long way behind a 4800H for example, and the panels are more focused on fast refresh than colour accuracy, but it would be hard to beat for GPU performance.

Dell currently have a good price on some of their G5 line, but the ones on special do have AMD GPUs, 120Hz WVA Panel, but only 250 nits - pretty sure the Acer even has a brighter panel.

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/pc-and-accessories-deals/dell-g5-15-se-gaming-laptop/spd/g-series-15-5505-laptop/gn5ad408nz